

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has issued a stark call to accelerate the development of next-generation aero engines, emphasising that the nation faces a pressing time crunch amid evolving strategic demands.





Speaking during a visit to the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bangalore on Monday, Singh highlighted the typically lengthy timelines for such projects.





Even advanced nations, he noted, require 25 to 30 years to develop cutting-edge engines, yet India must compress this into a mere five to seven years.





"We must assume that 20 years have already passed and we now have only 5-7 years left," Singh declared, framing it as an urgent rallying cry in line with national ambitions.





The minister received detailed briefings on GTRE's ongoing indigenous military gas turbine engine projects, including collaborations with Indian industry, academia, and R&D institutions, as well as support extended to the armed forces.





He toured an exhibition displaying various homegrown engines and components, and observed a full afterburner test of the Kaveri engine, a milestone in India's aero engine journey.





Interacting with scientists and officials, Singh stressed the vital need for self-reliance in aero engine technology against a backdrop of rapid geopolitical shifts.





"Supply chains are breaking and new ecosystems are developing. Nations possessing indigenous critical technologies will remain safe, secure, and sustain themselves," he asserted.





Praising GTRE's contributions, Singh urged the laboratory to forge a nationwide ecosystem focused on next-generation engines to achieve true Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).





He linked this push to the impending Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, noting past efforts in aero engines that must now culminate in success.





India, he warned, cannot afford to halt at fifth-generation engines; work on sixth-generation technologies must commence immediately.





"Research on sixth generation advanced technologies is the need of the hour. The use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and new materials is increasing. We must stay ahead of the curve," Singh emphasised.





Describing aero engine development as an "extremely complex endeavour," he outlined its integration of thermodynamics, materials science, fluid mechanics, and advanced mechanical engineering.





Singh drew parallels with 'Operation Sindoor,' a recent military action avenging tourist killings in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where indigenous systems—from communications and surveillance to attack weapons—proved pivotal.





This self-reliance, he said, not only bolstered troop morale but also kindled national pride.





In light of mounting challenges, Singh called for intensified focus on indigenous solutions to equip Indian forces with world-class gear. He commended GTRE's joint study with the United Kingdom on aero engines and noted similar initiatives underway with France under the National Aero Engine Mission.





"Both France and UK are very advanced in aero engine technology. These collaborations will not only provide us with the opportunity to learn new technologies, but also help us understand the challenges they have faced over the past decades," Singh observed.





The minister highlighted India's strategic leverage, pointing to the recently concluded free trade agreement with the European Union after 18 years of negotiations.





This pact, he remarked, signals recognition of India's rising economic and political stature.





Singh also referenced his recent encounter with his Greek counterpart, who perceives India not merely as an emerging power, but as a full-fledged superpower.





His visit underscores a broader momentum in India's defence modernisation, where aero engine self-reliance stands as a cornerstone amid global uncertainties.





