



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has advanced its ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project by shortlisting three industry contenders to design and build prototypes according to a report by The Indian Express.





This pivotal step marks a crucial phase in developing the nation's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, aimed at bolstering the Indian Air Force's capabilities.





The selected bidders include TATA Advanced Systems Ltd as a standalone applicant, a consortium led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and another group spearheaded by Bharat Forge alongside BEML Limited and Data Patterns.





These firms emerged from an initial pool of seven consortia that responded to tenders floated by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)—DRDO's nodal body for the project—in July 2025.





The AMCA is envisioned as a single-seat, twin-engine aircraft incorporating cutting-edge features such as advanced stealth coatings, internal weapons bays, and next-generation avionics. This design emphasises supercruise capability, enhanced situational awareness, and network-centric warfare integration, positioning it as a true peer to global fifth-generation platforms.





If successfully realised, the program targets the production of over 125 jets, with induction into the Indian Air Force slated for around 2035. This timeline underscores the urgency to address the IAF's depleting squadron strength, currently hovering below 30 squadrons against an authorised 42.





India would join an elite cadre of nations operating fifth-generation fighters, including the United States with its F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II, China with the Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon, and Russia with the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon. The AMCA's development represents a strategic leap towards self-reliance in high-end combat aviation.





Notably, state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s bid was rejected due to a paperwork error concerning a mandatory eligibility criterion, rather than a mere evaluation shortfall. Sources indicate HAL could re-enter in later stages, though the prototype developer holds a significant edge in securing full manufacturing rights.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil recently affirmed that the company has received no official shortlisting communication. He emphasised the program's decade-long horizon, expressing confidence in HAL's participation through subsequent tenders.





The shortlisted entities are expected to receive government funding to construct AMCA prototypes, with final production contracts to be awarded post-evaluation. This phased approach ensures rigorous testing of design maturity, manufacturing prowess, and integration of indigenous subsystems.





Of the planned fleet, approximately 90 jets are slated for domestic manufacture, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to curtail import dependence. The project also prioritises private sector involvement, fostering competition and technological infusion from industry leaders with proven aerospace credentials.





TATA Advanced Systems brings expertise from projects like the C-295 transport aircraft assembly and UAV development, while the L&T-BEL duo leverages L&T's structural engineering and BEL's avionics prowess. Bharat Forge's consortium adds metallurgical strength and electronics integration, critical for stealth airframe fabrication.





Challenges ahead include engine development, with the AMCA relying on a new 110 kN thrust-class powerplant co-developed by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and potentially foreign partners like Safran or Rolls-Royce. Avionics integration, AI-driven mission systems, and low-observable materials will demand sustained R&D investment.





This progress coincides with broader defence procurements, as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)—chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh—recently approved six additional Boeing P-8I Poseidon aircraft for the Indian Navy. These maritime patrol platforms enhance anti-submarine warfare amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions.





The announcements precede French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India from 17 to 19 February 2026, which may spotlight aerospace collaborations, including potential offsets for Rafale Marine or engine technology transfers relevant to AMCA.





The AMCA shortlisting signals India's resolve to indigenise its air power vector, mitigating risks from geopolitical supply chain disruptions and elevating its strategic deterrence in a volatile region.





