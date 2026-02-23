



Delhi Police have arrested eight suspects, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly plotting a major terrorist attack in Tamil Nadu under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Bangladeshi terror groups.





The operation uncovered links to pro-Pakistan and pro-terror content shared on social media. Six of the accused—Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal—were detained in Tamil Nadu and transported to Delhi for interrogation.





These individuals, originally from Bangladesh, had concealed their identities using fake Aadhaar cards while working in the local garment industry. Two were apprehended in Uthukuli, three in Palladam, and one in Thirumuruganpoondi.





Police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the suspects during the raids. A further two arrests were made in West Bengal, bringing the total to eight.





All accused are being brought to the national capital by train. Investigations revealed they communicated via social media and conducted reconnaissance in several cities.





Notably, four members of the group travelled to Delhi, where they posted "Free Kashmir" posters and other provocative materials at a metro station during an AI summit before returning to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.





The suspects stand accused of supporting Pakistan-based terror organisations through online propaganda. Further questioning aims to confirm their ties to Bangladeshi militant outfits known as Tanzeem.





This development follows an intelligence alert in Delhi warning of a potential terror threat near the Red Fort. Sources indicated terrorists might target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area.





Intelligence inputs point to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as the key player. The group allegedly plans an improvised explosive device (IED) attack to avenge a mosque blast in Islamabad on 6 February.





Prominent temples across India remain on LeT's radar, with heightened vigilance around religious sites near the Red Fort and in Chandni Chowk. The plot underscores ongoing cross-border threats from ISI-backed networks.





Police sources emphasise the role of social media in coordinating these activities. The recovery of multiple devices suggests a broader network under scrutiny.





As the investigation progresses in Delhi, authorities anticipate more revelations about the suspects' operations and international connections. Enhanced security measures are now in place nationwide.





ANI







