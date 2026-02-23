



India's High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, has voiced New Delhi's keen interest in forging stronger ties with Bangladesh's freshly formed government.





Speaking after courtesy meetings with the new Foreign Minister, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, and Minister of State Shama Obaed Islam, Verma underscored India's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple domains.





The discussions took place at the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, marking Verma's initial engagement with the new leadership following the recent elections. Describing the encounters as an "initial exchange of views," the envoy highlighted the positive tone and forward-looking approach.





Verma referenced high-level communications that have already bridged the two nations since the polls. On 13 February, shortly after the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dispatched a congratulatory message to Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Tarique Rahman, followed by a telephone conversation that same day.





Further cementing these ties, on 17 February—coinciding with the swearing-in of the new government—India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, travelled to Dhaka. Representing the Indian government, Birla attended the ceremony and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rahman, during which he delivered a personal letter from Modi.





Birla extended heartfelt congratulations to Rahman and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. He also conveyed a warm invitation from Modi for the Bangladeshi leader to visit India at the earliest opportunity, signalling New Delhi's proactive diplomacy.





In his remarks to reporters post-meeting, Verma elaborated on India's longstanding historic bonds with Bangladesh. He emphasised the desire to build upon these foundations, strengthening multifaceted relations that prioritise mutual interests and benefits.





The High Commissioner reiterated New Delhi's position during talks with Dr. Rahman, expressing eagerness to engage constructively with the new administration. India aims to deepen people-centric cooperation, fostering collaboration in areas vital to both countries' progress.





This diplomatic outreach comes amid Bangladesh's political transition, with Tarique Rahman assuming the premiership after elections that have drawn regional attention. India's swift gestures—ranging from messages and calls to high-profile visits—demonstrate a strategic intent to nurture stability and partnership with its eastern neighbour.





Verma's statements reflect a broader Indian policy of supporting democratic transitions in South Asia while advancing shared goals like economic integration, security, and regional connectivity. The emphasis on "positive, constructive, and forward-looking" engagement suggests optimism for renewed vigour in India-Bangladesh relations.





As the new Bangladeshi government settles in, these early interactions set a promising tone. They hold potential to revitalise longstanding initiatives, from trade and infrastructure projects to counter-terrorism efforts, benefiting both populations.





ANI







