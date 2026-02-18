



Eros Innovation has unveiled its ground breaking AI-powered creator economy app, 'Eros Universe', at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This launch represents a significant milestone, positioning India as a pioneer in culturally attuned artificial intelligence.





The app, developed by ErosGenAI, Eros Innovation's artificial intelligence arm, leverages 'Large Cultural Models' (LCMs). Company executives hail this as the first institutional deployment of culturally trained AI infrastructure originating from India, moving beyond generic large language models.





These LCMs embed deep cultural context, narrative structures, emotional nuances, and regional storytelling grammar into AI systems. The framework includes the LCM for contextual reasoning across character arcs and emotional structures, the LCVM (Large Cultural Vision Model) trained on cinematic framing and performance data, and the LCEM (Large Cultural Environment Model) for culturally grounded settings and experiential worlds.





Training data comprises over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, culturally curated tokens sourced from five decades of licensed cinematic and musical assets. This vast repository ensures the models reflect authentic Indian cultural heritage.





Eros Universe operates on a sovereign, compliance-first infrastructure. It features licensed training datasets, consent-based character usage, auditability, and governance aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks, emphasising ethical AI deployment.





Creators gain access to more than 12,000 films and 100,000 characters, allowing them to build new works in structured, IP-protected environments under Indian jurisdiction. This fosters a rights-led creator economy.





The platform targets economic participation for creators in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. It enables AI-assisted storytelling, performance, and digital production, democratising access to advanced tools.





Eros Innovation has committed $5 million (over Rs 42 crore) to a Global Creator Acceleration Program. This initiative supports AI-native films, series, and music projects within the ecosystem, spurring innovation.





Kishore Lulla, Founder of Eros Innovation, emphasised the infrastructure's role in enabling direct participation in the digital economy. He underscored its protection of the cultural and economic value of Indian storytelling.





S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), praised the initiative. He noted its alignment with the IndiaAI Mission, aiming to establish India as a global leader in responsible, home-grown AI rooted in cultural memory and intellectual property.





Eros Innovation, headquartered in the Isle of Man, maintains operations in London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The company styles itself as a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group with over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt.





Its ecosystem extends across AI, entertainment, wellness, education, and deep-tech infrastructure. Verticals include Eros GenAI, Eros Brahmand, Eros Tokenex, Eros AIPark, Eros LifeScience, and Eros AIVidya.





Launched at a national AI forum, Eros Universe signals India's shift from AI consumer to contributor. It promises to export culturally grounded AI infrastructure to the global creative economy, blending technology with heritage.





ANI







