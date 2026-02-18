



Larsen & Toubro Vyoma (Vyoma), the innovative sovereign AI cloud and digital infrastructure platform developed by L&T, has unveiled its Sovereign Cloud Platform (SCP).





This AI-first cloud infrastructure targets the escalating needs of enterprises and public-sector entities for data sovereignty, regulatory adherence, and secure AI integration. Announced on Monday, the platform marks a significant stride in bolstering India's digital autonomy.





Vyoma's SCP leverages expertise in hyperscale cloud engineering, GPU computing, and advanced AI workloads. Codincity Digital Technologies has been appointed as the exclusive strategic partner to facilitate customer workload migration, modernisation, and the acceleration of AI-native applications built on Vyoma’s comprehensive AI and data stack. This partnership aims to streamline transitions for organisations embracing cutting-edge technologies.





As businesses ramp up AI deployments, pressing concerns have emerged. These include vulnerability to foreign jurisdictions, diminished control over sensitive data and AI models, opaque control planes, vendor lock-in risks, and escalating infrastructure expenses. Such issues are driving a pivotal shift towards authentically sovereign cloud solutions that prioritise national interests.





Vyoma’s SCP counters these challenges with a jurisdiction-first architecture. It guarantees that all data, workloads, and AI systems remain under Indian governance and within approved sovereign boundaries. Critically, the platform operates without dependence on foreign hyperscalers, thereby shielding users from external regulatory overreach.





Engineered specifically for AI from the outset, SCP excels in handling modern, compute-intensive, and data-sensitive tasks. It supports large language models, agentic AI systems, high-performance training and inference, as well as mission-critical applications in government and enterprise settings. This native design sets it apart from conventional clouds retrofitted for AI purposes.





The platform delivers consistent performance for GPU-heavy, latency-sensitive workloads. It offers transparent pricing models and enterprise-grade reliability, addressing common pain points in AI infrastructure. Organisations can thus scale operations confidently without unpredictable costs or downtime.





Sovereignty permeates every layer of SCP’s full cloud stack. This encompasses the infrastructure and control plane, data storage and processing, identity and access management, audit mechanisms, and AI model governance. No element exposes users to extraterritorial laws, unilateral access threats, or reliance on non-transparent third-party controls.





For highly sensitive or regulated applications, SCP enables fully air-gapped deployments. These setups ensure total physical and logical isolation, with no external network dependencies. Administrative access is strictly controlled and auditable, aligning with rigorous compliance standards across sectors.





Such features render SCP particularly apt for government, defence, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, healthcare, and other vital industries. In these domains, absolute control and isolation are non-negotiable imperatives for operational integrity and national security.





To encourage swift uptake, Vyoma has launched a one-month free trial program. Targeted at eligible enterprises and institutions, it allows hands-on evaluation of SCP’s performance, compliance capabilities, and seamless integration. This initiative lowers barriers to adoption, enabling production-ready transitions.





Prashant Jain, Head – Corporate Centre at L&T, underscored the strategic importance of the launch. He stated: “L&T always prioritises an ‘India First’ approach across all its businesses. Our Sovereign Cloud infrastructure forms the backbone of India’s most critical digital missions. As we usher in this new chapter, we are delivering intelligent, resilient and AI-cloud-ready data centres that will help turn the vision of a truly digital Aatmanirbhar Bharat into reality.”





This development aligns seamlessly with India's broader push for self-reliance in technology. By fortifying data security and AI capabilities indigenously, Vyoma positions L&T as a frontrunner in the sovereign cloud arena. It empowers sectors reliant on sensitive data to innovate without compromising sovereignty.





