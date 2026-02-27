



Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Israel as historic and deeply moving.





Speaking to ANI, Marmorstein highlighted the emotional impact of Modi's address to the Knesset, describing it as a profound moment rooted in shared values and a history spanning over 2,000 years between the peoples of Israel and India.





He emphasised the strong bonds forged through mutual support during times of crisis. Marmorstein noted that Israel stood firmly with India during Operation Sindoor, while India reciprocated by supporting Israel following the attacks on 7 October 2023. This reciprocity, he said, underscores their common threats and interests in a challenging global landscape.





The visit, which took place from 25 to 26 February 2026 at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has elevated bilateral ties to a new level. Marmorstein described it as a special strategic partnership, marked by the signing of 16 agreements. He credited the leadership of Modi, Netanyahu, and the foreign ministries of both nations for propelling the relationship forward.





Looking ahead, Marmorstein expressed optimism about a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. While reluctant to specify a timeline, he affirmed the keen interest from both sides to advance economic cooperation. In fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and cyber security, he declared that "the sky is the limit," signalling boundless opportunities.





Marmorstein particularly underscored the untapped potential of AI in defence and other sectors. He pointed to collaborative possibilities in defence technologies, without delving into specifics, and highlighted AI's transformative role when integrated with military applications. This aligns with broader efforts to harness cutting-edge technologies for mutual benefit.





Beyond defence, he cited practical examples like AI-enhanced drones and advanced agricultural solutions. Marmorstein explained that AI could revolutionise drip irrigation and farming techniques, drawing on Israel's expertise to boost India's agricultural productivity. Such initiatives exemplify the diverse areas of cooperation now open to both nations.





Gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi was a recurring theme. Marmorstein thanked him for his unwavering support throughout Israel's conflict following the 7 October 2023 attacks, describing Modi as standing "shoulder to shoulder" with Israel during the war.





The spokesperson also commended US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, which Israel has endorsed. Marmorstein stressed that the plan's core condition is the complete disarmament of Hamas, viewing it as essential to eliminate the terror group's destructive capabilities and pave the way for lasting peace.





In closing, Marmorstein portrayed Modi's visit as a tremendous honour for Israel. He affirmed that Israel and India are not merely partners but true friends, with their peoples feeling a deep closeness. With the future brimming with promise, both nations are poised to achieve great things together.





