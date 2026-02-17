



Thales, the prominent French defence conglomerate, has announced the establishment of a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bangalore, marking a significant milestone in its Indian operations.





Unveiled during the India AI Impact Summit week, this facility positions India alongside elite global hubs such as France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore as one of Thales' five corporate laboratories for Research and Technology.





The Thales Research and Technology India centre will function as a pivotal hub for cutting-edge research, directly aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at fostering self-reliance. By emphasising indigenous innovation, it seeks to bolster the nation's technological independence in critical sectors.





A key focus of the centre lies in open innovation within the hardware domain. This approach will facilitate robust collaborations with Indian start-ups, industry partners, and academic institutions, driving the development of breakthrough technologies for essential systems in defence, aerospace, and beyond.





The facility will house a dedicated team of researchers, comprising Masters and PhD scholars, ensuring high-calibre expertise. Thales' global commitment to innovation is underscored by its annual R&D investment exceeding four billion euros, which will now extend meaningfully to this Indian outpost.





Karnataka's IT and Biotechnology Minister, Priyank Kharge, hailed the launch as a testament to the state's vibrant innovation ecosystem and deepening Indo-French ties. Speaking at the Engineering Competence Centre in Bengaluru where the centre is based, he praised Thales for its investments in research, skill development, and local partnerships.





Kharge emphasised that these efforts resonate with the vision of a self-reliant India. "Congratulations to the Thales team for this significant milestone that will strengthen the development of cutting-edge technologies, including AI and cybersecurity not just for Karnataka, but also for the nation and the world," he stated.





Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, described the initiative as a decisive step in Thales' Indian journey. He highlighted the company's embodiment of French excellence in research, engineering, and high-end technologies across aerospace, defence, cybersecurity, and digital identity.





Lamy further noted Thales' alignment with the Make in India campaign, contributing substantially to India's industrial and technological advancement. This R&D centre not only enhances bilateral cooperation but also positions Bengaluru as a global node for defence and tech innovation.





The move comes amid growing Franco-Indian defence partnerships, including joint ventures in radar systems, avionics, and missile technology. Thales, already a key player in projects like the Rafale fighter jets and naval radars for the Indian armed forces, is deepening its footprint through this research hub.





For India's defence sector, the centre promises accelerated advancements in AI-driven systems, cybersecurity protocols, and hardware innovations critical for modern warfare and space applications. It aligns with national priorities such as indigenous manufacturing under initiatives like iDEX and the Defence India Start-Up Challenge.





Bangalore's selection as the location leverages its status as India's Silicon Valley, home to DRDO labs, ISRO facilities, and a thriving aerospace ecosystem involving firms like HAL and TATA Advanced Systems. This synergy could spur joint projects in UAVs, hypersonics, and electronic warfare.





Thales' strategy reflects a broader trend of global majors localising R&D to tap India's talent pool and navigate 'China-plus-one' supply chain shifts. With over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, India offers a cost-effective yet skilled workforce for complex defence R&D.





The centre's emphasis on open innovation could democratise access to Thales' expertise, enabling SMEs and academia to co-develop solutions for challenges like quantum-secure communications and autonomous systems. This collaborative model may yield spin-offs benefiting civilian sectors such as transportation and smart cities.





Challenges ahead include integrating international IP frameworks with India's data localisation norms and ensuring seamless talent retention amid global competition. Nevertheless, government incentives like the PLI scheme for electronics and IT hardware will likely support the centre's growth.





In the long term, Thales Research and Technology India could elevate India's role in global defence supply chains, fostering exports of high-tech systems and reducing import dependence. This development signals France's strategic pivot towards Asia, with India as a cornerstone.





PTI







