



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru on Monday, where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Missile Integration facility at the company's premises. Officials confirmed that this new infrastructure marks a significant step forward in India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





During the visit, Singh flagged off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat systems, enhancing the Indian Army's surface-to-air missile capabilities. He also unveiled the Mountain Fire Control Radar, designed to bolster high-altitude air defence operations in challenging terrains.





In a remote inauguration, the Minister launched the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Pune. He simultaneously introduced BEL's formal AI Policy, underscoring the company's commitment to integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence into defence technologies.





BEL executives briefed Singh on a suite of advanced indigenous defence technologies, with a spotlight on AI-driven solutions from Indian start-ups.





This interaction highlighted the burgeoning role of innovation and indigenisation within India's defence ecosystem.





Singh praised BEL's strides in pivotal domains such as electronic warfare systems, avionics, naval platforms, electro-optics, and tank electronics. He noted that the company's contributions have fortified network-centric operations through integrated systems, real-time data sharing, and enhanced decision support.





These advancements, according to the Minister, have elevated India's combat effectiveness to unprecedented levels. BEL's ongoing research and development efforts align closely with key national programmes, including the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) systems.





Further briefings covered contributions to the TEJAS MK-2, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and Project Kusha for medium- and long-range surface-to-air missiles. BEL's work also extends to counter-drone systems and naval weapon control systems.





Such indigenous R&D initiatives are sharpening operational readiness across land, air, naval, and strategic domains. They simultaneously diminish reliance on imported technologies, fostering greater strategic autonomy.





Singh affirmed that BEL's airspace defence and counter-drone systems have proven their mettle by meeting global standards. He specifically referenced their effective deployment during Operation Sindoor to neutralise aerial threats.





The Minister highlighted how AI enhancements in threat prediction, early warning, and response mechanisms bolster soldiers' confidence. He emphasised that a robust scientific and engineering base underpins operational assurance on the frontlines.





In today's geopolitical landscape, Singh stressed the imperative of securing victories with home-grown weapons and technologies. Only self-reliant triumphs, he argued, instil lasting national confidence and pride.





He positioned AI and quantum computing as transformative forces, no longer confined to the realm of theory. Their applications in real-time decision-making, autonomous systems, cyber defence, and precision strikes are reshaping battlefield dynamics.





Urging BEL, other Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and industry partners to lead in this technological revolution, Singh called for proactive adaptation. This is essential for India to emerge as a developed nation, or 'Viksit Bharat'.





The Minister encouraged BEL's R&D teams to forge deeper collaborations with start-ups, industry, and academia. Such partnerships would enable agile development of AI-integrated and autonomous systems.





Singh advocated prioritising cross-disciplinary collaboration, relentless innovation, and rapid prototyping at BEL. These efforts must yield world-class products aligned with national visions.





The visit featured demonstrations of indigenisation drives by BEL's Central Research Laboratories, Centres of Excellence in Electronic Warfare and Photonics, Communication, Radar and Weapon Systems, and the Product Development and Innovation Centre.





Start-Ups and industry partners also showcased their innovations, reflecting a vibrant ecosystem. Singh engaged directly with these young scientists and entrepreneurs, motivating them to pioneer even more advanced indigenous technologies.





This event at BEL reinforces India's accelerating trajectory in defence indigenisation, blending public sector prowess with private innovation to address evolving security challenges.





