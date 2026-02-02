



In January 2026, Salisbury-based Gravity Industries staged a striking demonstration for the Indian Army, showcasing the revolutionary potential of its Jet Suit in urban combat scenarios.





The event, held at a secure military facility near Bangalore, highlighted how soldiers could swiftly access rooftops and elevated positions, transforming tactical approaches to high-ground dominance.





Founder Richard M Browning, a former Royal Marine Reservist and aviation enthusiast, personally donned the Jet Suit to lead the exercises. Clad in the sleek, armoured exoskeleton powered by miniature jet turbines, he rocketed upwards from ground level, reaching a simulated three-storey rooftop in mere seconds.





Spectators, including senior Indian Army officers, watched in awe as Browning hovered effortlessly, demonstrating stability and precision control.





The Jet Suit, weighing around 27 kilograms when fully fuelled, harnesses five gas turbine engines—two on the arms and one on the back—to generate over 1,000 horsepower. This allows a wearer to achieve vertical take-offs, agile manoeuvres, and sustained flight at speeds up to 85 kilometres per hour.





During the demo, Browning executed rapid ascents, lateral dodges, and controlled descents, simulating assaults on urban structures where ladders or ropes prove cumbersome.





Indian Army personnel noted the suit's applicability in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in densely packed cities like Mumbai or Delhi. Traditional methods to clear rooftops—such as climbing gear or helicopter insertions—often expose troops to enemy fire. The Jet Suit offers a low-signature alternative, enabling individual soldiers to bypass obstacles and gain vantage points silently and swiftly.





Browning emphasised the suit's modularity during briefings. Arm-mounted thrusters provide intuitive control akin to extending one's limbs, while the backpack unit supplies kerosene-based fuel for up to eight minutes of flight per tank.





Safety features include armoured plating, a ballistic helmet, and auto-stabilisation software, which proved vital as Browning navigated mock obstacles like low walls and narrow ledges.





The demonstration formed part of Gravity Industries' expanding global outreach, following trials with UK special forces and US agencies. For India, amid its push for indigenous defence tech via 'Make in India', the event sparked discussions on potential local manufacturing partnerships. Officers queried about integrating the suit with DRDO-developed exoskeletons or HAL's lightweight materials.





Technical specs impressed the audience: thrust-to-weight ratios exceeding 10:1 enable even heavily laden operators to fly. Real-time telemetry displayed on ground stations showed altitude gains of 10 metres per second, with g-force management keeping pilots under 4g—tolerable for trained users. Browning, with over 200 flight hours logged, handled crosswinds flawlessly, underscoring the suit's robustness in varied terrains.





Challenges remain, however. Fuel logistics demand compact refuelling stations, and endurance limits flights to short bursts, ideal for assault rather than patrol. Noise from the turbines—comparable to a motorcycle—necessitates stealth variants, while costs hover at £300,000 per unit. Yet, Gravity claims rapid scalability, with production ramping up in Wiltshire.





Indian Army feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with Colonel Vikram Singh describing it as 'a game-changer for rooftop warfare'. Plans for follow-on trials, possibly incorporating Indian pilots, were floated. This demo aligns with New Delhi's military modernisation, eyeing tech infusions from allies like the UK amid Quad partnerships.





As Gravity Industries eyes Asian markets, the Indian showcase cements its Jet Suit as more than gadgetry—it's a credible force multiplier. Browning's visit not only thrilled onlookers but also ignited strategic dialogues on aerial mobility in tomorrow's battlefields.





Gravity Industries Press Release







