



The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile stands as a pinnacle of Indo-Russian defence cooperation, continually evolving through upgrades to maintain its edge in modern warfare.





Recent statements from Moscow underscore that this modernisation is not a one-off endeavour but a perpetual project, with hypersonic technologies emerging as the next frontier.





Alexander Leonov, CEO and Chief Designer of NPO Mashinostroyeniya—the Russian joint venture partner in BrahMos Aerospace—highlighted this commitment during a cosmonautics conference in Moscow on Friday. He emphasised that Russia and India are relentlessly enhancing the missile's characteristics, including work on compact variants and hypersonic capabilities.





BrahMos, equipped with sophisticated guidance and control systems, achieves speeds exceeding Mach 2.8 and boasts a range now extended to nearly 450 kilometres in its latest iterations. Its versatility allows launches from submarines, ships, aircraft, and land platforms, making it a multi-domain asset for the Indian armed forces.





The project originated in 1998 as a symbol of bilateral trust. Serial production commenced in 2005, transforming it from concept to battlefield reality within years.





Its combat pedigree was vividly demonstrated during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where BrahMos executed precision strikes on high-value enemy targets. This operation validated its role in high-stakes scenarios, reinforcing India's deterrence posture amid regional tensions.





NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a key player in Russian rocketry, brings propulsion and airframe expertise to the table, while India's DRDO contributes advanced seekers and electronics. This synergy has enabled indigenous production ramps, with facilities in Hyderabad and Nagpur churning out missiles tailored for Indian needs.





Ongoing upgrades focus on stealth enhancements, improved electronic warfare resistance, and extended ranges under India's Missile Technology Control Regime compliance. The shift towards smaller air-launched variants suits platforms like the Su-30MKI, expanding tactical options.





Hypersonic development represents the most ambitious phase yet. Leonov noted active research into scramjet propulsion, aiming for speeds beyond Mach 5. This aligns with global trends, where hypersonics challenge traditional defences through unpredictable manoeuvres and thermal resilience.





India's 2026 defence budget allocates substantial funds for such indigenous advancements, prioritising self-reliance via 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. BrahMos exports to the Philippines and interest from Southeast Asia further validate its global appeal, bolstering India's strategic partnerships.





Challenges persist, including supply chain integration amid geopolitical shifts and the need for quantum-secure communications. Yet, the continuous upgrade cycle—evident in BrahMos-2 and NG variants—ensures adaptability against evolving threats from neighbours like China and Pakistan.





As tensions simmer in the Indo-Pacific, BrahMos remains a cornerstone of India's missile arsenal. Leonov's remarks signal not just technical progress but a deepening Indo-Russian alliance, poised to redefine supersonic and hypersonic warfare.





