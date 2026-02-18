



Greece is increasingly turning its gaze towards India's burgeoning arsenal of advanced weapons systems as part of its ambitious "Agenda 2030" modernisation programme.





This initiative seeks to bolster deterrence capabilities in the volatile Aegean region, where tensions with Turkey persist. India's missile industry, in particular, aligns seamlessly with Athens' requirements for robust, battle-tested platforms.





At the heart of these discussions lies the Akash missile system, India's indigenous medium-range surface-to-air defence solution. Already proven in operational deployment, notably in Armenia, Akash provides wide-area coverage against aerial threats. Its mobility and cost-effectiveness make it an attractive proposition for Greece, which requires layered defences to safeguard its islands and airspace.





Equally compelling is the Barak 8 missile, a product of Indo-Israeli collaboration. This vertically launched system excels in naval applications, offering precision interception in confined maritime environments.





For Greece, with its archipelagic geography, Barak 8 represents a tailored solution to counter asymmetric threats from fast-attack craft or low-flying aircraft in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.





The BrahMos hypersonic cruise missile commands particular fascination among Greek planners. Renowned for its supersonic speed—exceeding Mach 3—and precision strike capabilities, BrahMos could transform Greece's anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) posture. Integration into Hellenic Navy frigates or coastal batteries would create a formidable long-range shield, severely constraining adversarial naval manoeuvres.





BrahMos's versatility extends to both land and sea platforms, with ongoing upgrades enhancing its range beyond 400 kilometres. For Greece, acquiring this system—or even pursuing licensed production—signals a leap in offensive deterrence without relying solely on Western suppliers. Such a move would underscore Athens' strategic autonomy amid NATO constraints.





Shifting focus to unmanned systems reveals a burgeoning synergy. Greece's own Sarisa armed drone, developed by SAS Technology, has gained traction in Asia. Now licensed for production in India as the MV 1000 AMARAN, it exemplifies reverse technology flow, with Indian manufacturing scaling up output for mutual benefit.





This partnership extends to counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies. Both nations are pooling resources to develop systems that neutralise drone swarms—a pressing need given rising threats from proliferated UAVs. India's heavy investments in electronic warfare and directed-energy countermeasures complement Greece's urgent requirements for border and infrastructure protection.





During Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias's recent visit to India's Defence Production Centre in New Delhi, these opportunities took centre stage. Dendias emphasised that Greece seeks more than transactional procurement; it desires a strategic alliance fostering joint R&D and co-production.





Attended by executives from India's public sector giants like Bharat Dynamics and private players such as Tata Advanced Systems, the talks highlighted Greece's reform agenda. "Agenda 2030" pivots towards technological collaboration with non-traditional partners, positioning India as a key enabler.





This evolution marks a departure from Greece's historical reliance on US and European suppliers. Sanctions risks, supply chain vulnerabilities, and escalating costs have prompted diversification. India's neutral stance in global conflicts, coupled with its operational experience in diverse theatres, adds appeal.





The partnership promises mutual gains. Greece gains access to affordable, high-tech systems amid fiscal pressures, while India expands its export footprint—already evident in deals with Armenia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Co-production of systems like MV 1000 AMARAN could create jobs and technology transfer both ways.





Both nations face maritime challenges: Greece in the Aegean, India in the Indian Ocean. Shared interests in countering expansionist neighbours—be it Turkey or China—foster deeper ties. This could extend to intelligence sharing and joint exercises.





Looking ahead, pilot projects in C-UAV and missile integration could pave the way for flagship deals. Dendias's visit signals intent; follow-on agreements may materialise at forums like DefExpo or bilateral summits.





This supplier-to-partner transition elevates India from peripheral player to strategic pillar in Greece's defence architecture. As Athens fortifies its Aegean bulwark, New Delhi emerges as a reliable ally in an uncertain world.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







