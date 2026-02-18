



India and France have strengthened their strategic defence ties through the signing of two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue held in Bangalore on Tuesday.





The event unfolded in the presence of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, who co-chaired the dialogue.





The first MoU pertains to amendments and the renewal of a comprehensive 10-year defence cooperation agreement. It was signed by Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Lt Gen Eric Peltier, Deputy Director General of International Relations and Strategy from France.





This renewal underscores the enduring commitment between the two nations to deepen military collaboration amid evolving global security challenges.





The second MoU focuses on a joint venture for the manufacture of Hammer missiles. It was exchanged between Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Alexander Ziegler, Executive Vice President and Defence Director of Safran Electronics and Defence.





Hammer missiles, known for their precision-guided capabilities, represent a significant boost to India's indigenous defence production under the 'Make in India' initiative.





The dialogue took place in Bangalore, Karnataka, highlighting the city's growing role as a hub for defence dialogues and aerospace collaborations.





In his welcome remarks, Rajnath Singh praised France's steadfast support for strategic autonomy and a strong European defence framework. Singh noted that the recent India-EU security and defence partnership marks a pivotal advancement in multilateral engagements.





He expressed optimism about utilising this framework to bolster regional stability, joint capabilities, and the longstanding Indo-French strategic partnership, both bilaterally and across Europe.





Catherine Vautrin emphasised that defence forms the cornerstone of India-France relations, describing their collaboration as exemplary.





She highlighted joint military exercises and the co-production of platforms as key pillars of this partnership, rooted in mutual respect.





Vautrin positioned India as an indispensable ally for France in the Indo-Pacific region, amid rising geopolitical tensions. She further stressed the growing importance of partnerships in space, industry, and bilateral defence initiatives.





The agreements align with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, involving public sector giants like BEL and international partners such as Safran.





This development follows a series of high-level Indo-French defence deals, including collaborations on Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines.





The Hammer missile production MoU is expected to enhance India's air-launched precision strike capabilities, integrating advanced avionics and guidance systems.





France's involvement brings cutting-edge technology transfer, aiding India's Atmanirbhar Bharat goals in missile systems.





The 10-year cooperation renewal will likely expand joint exercises, technology sharing, and interoperability between armed forces.





Both ministers reiterated the need for robust defence postures in response to regional threats, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.





The dialogue also touched on broader horizons, including space defence and industrial synergies, signalling future collaborations.





This Bangalore meeting reinforces Bangalore's status as a defence innovation centre, home to entities like HAL and DRDO facilities. Observers view these MoUs as a timely response to China's assertiveness, solidifying the Quad framework's defence pillars.





India-France defence trade has surged in recent years, with France emerging as a top supplier of advanced weaponry.





ANI







