



Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Dendias visited Bangalore Military Station on Sunday, 8 February 2026, where he observed the Indian Army's impressive operational and technical capabilities at the 515 Army Base Workshop.





The visiting dignitary witnessed demonstrations of India's indigenous drone and simulator technologies, alongside equipment displays by elite Special Forces and Combat Engineers.





In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) highlighted that Dendias commended the Indian Army's professionalism, innovation, and preparedness, emphasising its commitment to transformation and self-reliance.





This visit followed a bilateral meeting on Monday between Dendias and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, held in the national capital.





During the discussions, both sides agreed to bolster defence cooperation, including the placement of a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram.





India and Greece also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to strengthen bilateral defence industrial cooperation, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive five-year roadmap.





Additionally, the two nations exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, which outlines future military engagements between their armed forces, as per a Ministry of Defence release.





Rajnath Singh underscored India's high regard for its longstanding partnership with Greece, rooted in shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and the rule of law.





He recalled that bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Greece in 2023, further reinforced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's trip to India in February 2024.





Singh welcomed the decision to station a Greek liaison officer at IFC-IOR, calling it a significant step to enhance maritime collaboration between the two ancient seafaring nations.





He expressed optimism that the defence partnership would grow in tandem with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative—promoting self-reliance—and Greece's 'Agenda 2030' defence reforms.





The ministers also addressed regional and global security challenges, noting the increasing alignment between India and Greece on maritime security and strategic issues.





Both reaffirmed that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership rests on mutual respect and common democratic principles, signalling a robust future for defence ties.





This exchange of visits and agreements underscores the deepening strategic convergence between the two nations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







