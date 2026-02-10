



India and Iran’s Chabahar port continues to be portrayed as a visible symbol of growing bilateral cooperation and regional connectivity, a message echoed by Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali.





At a reception marking Iran’s National Day hosted by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, the envoy emphasised that the port embodies a spirit of cooperation and shared development between the two nations.





He framed the relationship as one rooted in thousands of years of history and civilisation, underscoring cultural commonalities as a foundation for contemporary bilateral engagement. The ambassador argued that these historical ties translate into a practical, mutually beneficial partnership, with Chabahar acting as a tangible manifestation of this cooperation.





Fathali asserted that Chabahar’s value lies not only in its transport and logistical functions but also in its symbolic power as a connector for regional economies. By facilitating trade and movement, the port is positioned as a facilitator of greater regional connectivity, integrating markets across South Asia and the broader region.





This framing aligns with broader strategic objectives in which India seeks alternatives for regional access that can bypass land routes affected by geopolitical frictions, particularly given the historic challenges posed by Pakistan-based routes to Afghanistan and Central Asia.





In parallel, Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, attended the event as Chief Guest. He conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the Iranian government and people and reiterated India’s enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties.





The MEA statement noted the significance of the occasion and the warmth of the bilateral relationship, reinforcing the Indian government’s stance on continuing collaboration with Iran in various domains, including trade, infrastructure, and regional security cooperation. The presence of a high-ranking Indian official at the reception signals a continued alignment of diplomatic priorities and a willingness to maintain robust channels of communication between the two capitals.





Historically, India first proposed developing Chabahar in 2003 as an alternative corridor for goods destined for landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia. The concept aimed to provide a bypass around Pakistan, leveraging road and rail links within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor.





This strategic objective has persisted through periods of international sanctions on Iran, notably those connected to Iran’s nuclear programme, which at times slowed progress on the project. The continuing dialogue, however, indicates resilience in the partnership and a shared interest in enhancing regional trade routes and economic development.





A long-term operational framework for India’s involvement in Chabahar was established through an agreement between India’s Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port & Maritime Organization of Iran.





This arrangement superseded the earlier 2016 pact governing India’s participation at the Shahid Beheshti terminal and reflects a more durable governance structure designed to sustain and scale port activities over time.





The evolving agreement signals a shift toward more stable and predictable cooperation, reducing the risk of interruptions that could arise from political or sanctions-related fluctuations.





Beyond trade and logistics, Chabahar has been utilised for humanitarian and development assistance initiatives. Notably, in 2023 the port handled the shipment of 20,000 tonnes of wheat destined for Afghanistan, illustrating its role as a conduit for essential relief and humanitarian support.





In 2021, the port was employed to transport environmentally friendly pesticides to Iran, demonstrating additional dimensions of bilateral exchange and practical applications of the facility beyond conventional cargo movements. These examples underscore the port’s potential to serve as a multi-use hub capable of supporting both economic development and humanitarian objectives.





The Iranian envoy’s remarks contribute to a broader narrative that positions Chabahar as central to regional connectivity strategies. This framing intersects with India’s broader regional diplomacy, which seeks to diversify supply chains and improve access to landlocked markets in Central Asia and Afghanistan.





The strategic significance of such an arrangement extends beyond the immediate bilateral relationship, touching on regional stability, economic integration, and resilience in supply chains. Critics and observers, however, may point to the challenges inherent in sustaining multi-country infrastructure projects amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and sanctions regimes.





Proponents would argue that continued high-level engagement, practical collaboration on port operations, and formalised long-term agreements can help stabilise cooperation and realise the development prospects envisioned by both sides.





In summary, the Chabahar port project remains a focal point of India-Iran partnership discourse, framed as a model of mutual development and regional connectivity. Its ongoing evolution—through sustained diplomatic engagement, a durable operational framework, and a track record of humanitarian and commercial activity—illustrates an enduring strategic alignment that both countries appear intent on preserving.





As regional dynamics continue to shift, the port’s role could expand further, reinforcing its status as a practical and symbolic instrument of cooperation in South Asia and the wider region.





Based On ANI Report







