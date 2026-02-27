



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Israel concluded on Thursday, leaving a profound mark on bilateral relations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the trip as "extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving" during a joint press conference in Jerusalem.





Netanyahu praised Modi's address to the Knesset on Wednesday, remarking that "there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel" after the Indian leader's poignant speech. The emotional resonance underscored the deep personal and national bonds between the two nations.





The leaders signed several key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in areas spanning economics, security, and diplomacy. These pacts, inked in a high-level ceremony, aim to deepen cooperation and address shared global challenges.





Delegation-level talks in Jerusalem further propelled diplomatic momentum. Modi also held discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, highlighting the partnership's growing strategic depth amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Modi emphasised the vast potential for collaboration, stating that ties "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good". Netanyahu echoed this, asserting that "the future belongs to those who innovate", with both nations committed to technological advancement.





Key focus areas included innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges. Modi lauded Israel's expertise in science, innovation, and education, particularly in water management and agriculture.





India has already adopted Israeli irrigation techniques and farm technologies with promising results. Modi confirmed that these best practices are being scaled up nationwide, enhancing agricultural productivity amid climate pressures.





Netanyahu highlighted precision education powered by software and AI, enabling every young student to realise their potential. This aligns with both countries' youth-focused development agendas.





The dialogue reflected strong personal rapport. Modi appreciated Herzog's clarity of thought and respect for India, extending a warm invitation for him to visit and experience the nation's diversity.





Netanyahu expressed Israel's profound gratitude, noting that his country "owes India a great lot of debt" for its steadfast friendship. This nod to historical solidarity dates back to India's support during critical times.





The visit builds on a robust India-Israel alliance forged over decades, encompassing defence, cybersecurity, and space technology. Recent collaborations include joint ventures in drones, missiles, and agricultural tech amid India's push for self-reliance.





Amid regional tensions, the trip signals India's balanced diplomacy in West Asia, balancing ties with Israel and Arab states. It reinforces strategic autonomy while advancing mutual interests in innovation and security.





Several agreements target emerging technologies like AI and precision agriculture, vital for India's food security and Israel's export strengths. Water conservation pacts draw on Israel's drip irrigation prowess, addressing India's water scarcity.





Security MoUs likely bolster intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts, given shared threats. Economic deals open avenues for trade, with bilateral commerce exceeding $10 billion annually.





Modi's Knesset speech reportedly evoked Holocaust remembrance and India's non-aligned stance, resonating deeply. Netanyahu's emotional response highlights how such visits humanise high-stakes diplomacy.





As India eyes leadership in the Global South, partnerships like this amplify its global footprint. Israel's innovation ecosystem complements India's vast market and talent pool, promising mutual gains. The visit's timing, post-2025 regional shifts, underscores resilience in ties despite global flux. It sets the stage for future summits, potentially elevating the relationship to new heights.





ANI







