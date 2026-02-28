



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is indeed a vital pillar of India's aerial defence ecosystem, producing key platforms like the TEJAS fighter and Dhruv helicopters despite facing valid critiques on delivery timelines. Girish Linganna, a respected Bangalore-based analyst with deep expertise in defence and aerospace, has highlighted HAL's foundational role amid occasional international scepticism.





Established in 1940, this public sector undertaking has silently sustained the Indian Air Force for over eight decades, manufacturing, overhauling, and maintaining a vast array of aircraft.





From Russian MiG variants to British Jaguars, Sukhois, and Hawks, HAL has mastered 17 aircraft types and 15 engine lines across 21 production facilities nationwide.





When global sanctions hit India following the 1998 nuclear tests, Western suppliers withdrew support, leaving the IAF vulnerable. HAL stepped in decisively, ensuring every jet remained airworthy without foreign aid. This self-reliance, forged in isolation, underscores HAL's indispensable role—no applause accompanied these efforts, yet they prevented a catastrophic grounding of India's skies.





Critics, particularly in international aviation journals, label HAL as obsolete and advocate its replacement by private entities. Such views are not merely misguided; they pose a strategic risk to India's sovereignty in defence manufacturing. Dismissing HAL ignores the complexities of indigenous development, especially for a nation starting from scratch in high-end aerospace.





Consider the TEJAS, derided by some as a 'disaster'. Launched in 1983, India lacked any prior experience in designing supersonic fighters.





HAL and its partners built the entire ecosystem: engineers, design software, wind tunnels, and testing rigs—all from zero. This mirrors global precedents; the US F-22 took nearly two decades from 1986, while the F-35 programme exceeds 20 years with over $200 billion in overruns, yet faces no such scorn.





TEJAS has now achieved Full Operational Clearance (FOC), with exports in prospect, including to Malaysia. Production ramps up for 83 MK-1A jets, plus 97 more recently contracted. This milestone refutes failure narratives, highlighting HAL's progression from novice to exporter in a field dominated by established powers.





A pivotal development in February 2026 confirms HAL's prowess: full production clearance for the indigenous Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.





This fire-control system, paired with a home-grown Electronic Warfare suite, equips the next 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft. AESA radars serve as a fighter's neural core, detecting foes, directing missiles, and enabling survival in contested airspace.





Sceptics long claimed India could never indigenise such technology, predicting eternal reliance on Israel, the US, or Europe. Uttam, developed by DRDO scientists and produced on HAL lines, shatters this. Private firms supply components, but HAL masters the integration—a domain where many nations falter due to lacking systemic expertise.





Uttam's edge lies in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, surpassing the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) in most Western and Israeli radars. GaN modules operate cooler, deliver higher power output, extend detection ranges, and resist jamming more effectively. India has not just caught up; it has leapfrogged, equipping jets with radars superior to many operational global standards.





This GaN mastery signals HAL's evolution from assembler to innovator. Global defence leadership hinges on owning core science, not cheap production lines. Replicable assembly loses to proprietary knowledge built through decades of investment, setbacks, and persistence—HAL embodies this shift.





Recent announcements naming private firms as leads for future programmes sparked cheers in outlets like Aviation Week, implying HAL's demise. Yet the intellectual capital—the Uttam blueprint, AMCA design heritage—resides in HAL engineers and DRDO. Handing contracts to newcomers without this foundation risks repeating historical delays.





HAL acknowledges imperfections and pursues reforms, yet its delivery record speaks volumes. From sanction-era sustainment to GaN radars, it proves India's capacity to indigenise, innovate, and advance. Critics penning obituaries from afar should note: HAL equips India not just to follow, but to lead in aerospace.





