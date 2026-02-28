



Israel has initiated pre-emptive missile strikes against Iran, with explosions reverberating through Tehran and other key cities.





The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the operation, dubbed Operation Shield of Judah, targeting threats including missile sites and facilities near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices.





Defence Minister Israel Katz described the strikes as essential to neutralise imminent dangers to Israel. Sirens blared across the nation as a precautionary measure, urging citizens to seek shelter in protected areas.





A nationwide special state of emergency was declared under Israel's Civil Defence Law. This restricts educational activities, gatherings, and non-essential workplaces, shifting the country to essential operations only.





Iranian state media reported blasts in Tehran, alongside disruptions in eastern and western districts where mobile networks were severed and internet access faltered. Additional explosions occurred in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.





Reports indicate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was relocated from Tehran to a secure site prior to the attacks. Strikes hit areas around his usual residence, the presidential palace, and the National Security Council.





The United States participated in the strikes, with officials confirming coordinated actions involving dozens of sorties from regional bases and carriers. This marks a significant escalation, described as far beyond a limited operation.





The assault follows heightened tensions after a prior 12-day air war in June 2025 and ongoing US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva. The third round concluded on Thursday, with another scheduled for Saturday, but negotiations appear derailed.





President Donald Trump, speaking in Texas on Friday, labelled Iran as profoundly challenging and hazardous. He stressed the US faces a pivotal choice in dealings with a regime accused of decades of violence, including against civilians and ships.





Trump later affirmed the US military's major combat operations against Iran, aiming to counter threats from what he termed a radical dictatorship. He urged Iranians to seize their institutions amid domestic unrest.





Background unrest in Iran stems from anti-regime protests since December 2025, sparked by economic woes and repression. Trump cited over 30,000 protester deaths, issuing ultimatums on uranium enrichment, missiles, and proxy support.





Israeli airspace closed post-strikes, with hospitals shifting underground. The Home Front Command anticipates retaliatory missile and drone assaults on Israeli territory.





Iranian officials vowed a crushing retaliation, heightening fears of broader regional conflict. Iraqi authorities halted overflights, while some Iranian opposition celebrated the strikes online.





The operation, planned months in advance, exploits perceived vulnerabilities in Iranian defences before full deployment of advanced systems. Targets prioritised missile reserves and UAV bases to safeguard Israel's home front.





As the situation unfolds on 28 February 2026, global markets brace for impacts on energy corridors, with volatility surging in oil prices and maritime routes.





