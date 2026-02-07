India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded with a pointed rebuke to Pakistan’s attempt to shift responsibility for the mosque bombing onto foreign neighbours. The ministry’s statement described such claims as baseless and pointless, while emphasising that Pakistan should focus on addressing the internal social and security problems it faces rather than engaging in finger-pointing.





The message from New Delhi was clear: India had no involvement in the attack and would not be drawn into a blame game that deflects from Pakistan’s own challenges.





Pakistan was swift to attribute the attack to external networks, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif suggesting links to Afghanistan and alleging an emerging India-Afghan Taliban nexus. Asif’s comments, posted publicly and repeated across state media and social platforms, framed the incident as part of a broader proxy conflict. Islamabad’s rhetoric aimed to cast doubt on the investigative process and to portray the attackers as instruments of regional rivalries rather than victims of domestic failings.





Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government rejected the insinuations, calling the assertions irresponsible and lacking evidence. Kabul warned that Pakistan’s habit of quickly blaming others without thorough investigation undermined regional trust and cooperation. The Afghan position stressed that Pakistan’s security shortcomings could not be solved by external scapegoating, urging Islamabad to pursue constructive engagement with neighbours and to focus on internal reforms.





Across both sides of the border, the reaction reflected a broader pattern in the region’s meteorology of accusations following major militant incidents. Analysts noted that Pakistan’s response showed growing diplomatic isolation on militancy issues, with India and Afghanistan presenting a united counter-narrative centred on accountability and internal critique.





The argument from Delhi and Kabul was that Pakistan must confront militant networks and ideological fault lines within its own territory rather than deflect attention outward.





Within Pakistan, the bombing intensified scrutiny of urban security. Officials described how the suicide bomber, authorised by a security apparatus that is supposed to safeguard crowds, detonated within the mosque after being challenged by guards.





The blast killed dozens and wounded many more, fracturing a community already bearing the weight of security concerns and political uncertainty. Hospitals faced an overwhelming caseload, underscoring the strain on the country’s medical infrastructure during a period of crisis.





Analysts highlighted that the incident has exposed gaps in both intelligence gathering and operational security, particularly in crowded places of worship and other high-profile venues. The attack has added to concerns about the resilience of Pakistan’s security apparatus, which has long struggled with militant networks, sectarian tensions, and the complex consequences of regional power dynamics. The bombing’s timing, with responses from regional partners and rivals, underscored how swiftly security breaches can reverberate across interstate relationships.





The wider diplomatic ripples are evident in the way regional actors framed their responses. India’s insistence on non-involvement and Afghanistan’s call for evidence and constructive neighbourly engagement have reinforced a narrative that places accountability at the centre of regional security. The two countries, troubled by militant spillovers and cross-border threats, are increasingly aligned in arguing that Pakistan’s internal governance and security failures demand direct attention rather than external blame.





As families grieve and the country confronts the task of stabilising public morale, Pakistani officials face mounting pressure to deliver answers. The need for transparent investigations and accountable leadership has never been more pressing. In the immediate aftermath, the focus has shifted toward security reappraisal, rapid medical response, and the political will required to address a security landscape that remains volatile and unpredictable.





The incident has also prompted broader questions about the efficacy of regional governance structures and cooperation mechanisms. If Pakistan’s neighbours perceive a pattern of deflection rather than proactive self-examination, trust will erode further, complicating any future attempts at joint counter-militancy efforts. Conversely, a credible, evidence-based investigation and a frank policy response from Pakistan could lay groundwork for renewed regional dialogue and shared strategies to stem militancy.





Ultimately, the Islamabad bombing has crystallised the delicate balance between blaming external actors and addressing internal vulnerabilities. For India and Afghanistan, the path forward hinges on insistence on accountability, thorough investigations, and genuine constructive engagement, while Pakistan must confront the structural issues within its own social fabric and security architecture to prevent recurrence and rebuild regional trust.





Based On NDTV Report







