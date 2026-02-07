

The United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Greer, has warmly welcomed President Donald Trump's announcement of a joint statement outlining a landmark trade deal with India.

Speaking from Washington DC on Friday, Greer highlighted how the agreement would dismantle tariff and non-tariff barriers, thereby unlocking India's vast market for American products. This development, updated by ANI on 7 February 2026, signals a major boost for US workers, farmers, and producers.





Greer praised President Trump's deal making prowess, noting that it would lower tariffs on all US industrial goods and a broad spectrum of agricultural products. "President Trump's deal making is unlocking one of the largest economies in the world for American workers and producers," he stated, emphasising the tariff reductions for US industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural items.





The ambassador underscored the deepening ties between Washington and New Delhi. He described the announcement as a clear demonstration of strengthened relations, creating fresh opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in both nations. Greer also extended thanks to India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, for his leadership in forging a fair and balanced trade framework with the United States.





This joint statement builds on a framework announced by President Trump to expand market access, cut trade barriers, and promote fair, reciprocal trade. It forms part of wider efforts to bolster US-India economic relations. The framework paves the way for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, advancing negotiations for a broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) initiated by Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2025.





According to the joint statement from the White House and India's Commerce Ministry, the Interim Agreement marks a historic milestone in the partnership between the two countries. It reflects a shared commitment to reciprocal, balanced trade grounded in mutual interests and tangible outcomes.





Under the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits, among others. This move is poised to significantly enhance American agricultural exports to India.





In reciprocation, the United States will impose an 18 per cent tariff on certain Indian-origin goods, as per the relevant executive order. Affected sectors encompass textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastics and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and specific machinery. However, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US plans to lift these reciprocal tariffs on a broad array of goods.





These include generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. The framework further addresses US tariffs on certain Indian aircraft and aircraft parts, which were imposed under national security-related proclamations on aluminium, steel, and copper. India will gain a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts, aligned with US national security stipulations.





Depending on the results of a US Section 232 investigation, India stands to secure negotiated outcomes for generic pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients. Both nations have pledged to grant each other preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest on a sustained basis. They also committed to establishing rules of origin to ensure the agreement's benefits primarily accrue to the United States and India.





Additionally, the two countries have vowed to tackle barriers to digital trade. This includes laying the groundwork for robust, mutually beneficial digital trade rules within the broader BTA. Overall, the deal promises to reshape economic interactions, fostering growth for farmers, entrepreneurs, and industries across both economies while reinforcing strategic bilateral ties.





Based On ANI Report







