



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam's Cachar district on 21 February, underscoring the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) firm commitment to curbing illegal immigration from Bangladesh.





This high-profile trip arrives just weeks before the Assam Assembly elections, where action against cross-border infiltrators has emerged as a cornerstone of the party's campaign strategy.





Party sources indicate that Shah will arrive in Assam on 20 February, setting the stage for his border inspection the following morning. He is expected to reach Natanpur village, a sensitive location near the frontier in the Katigorah area of Cachar district. This village has become a focal point due to its history of illegal crossings, with over 200 migrants—including nationals from Bangladesh and Myanmar—apprehended in recent years.





The visit's timing could not be more politically charged. Assam's border regions have long grappled with influxes of illegal immigrants, fuelling local anxieties over demographic shifts, land encroachment, and security threats. The BJP has positioned itself as the vanguard against such incursions, promising enhanced border fencing, stricter deportation drives, and the full implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).





Accompanying Shah's itinerary is his participation in the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) event on 21 February. Launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the VVP aims to revitalise border hamlets through targeted interventions in livelihood generation, tourism promotion, cultural preservation, skill development, and bolstering agriculture and allied sectors. In Assam's context, it represents a dual strategy: fortifying security while fostering economic resilience in vulnerable frontier areas.





Preparations for the visit are already underway. On Thursday, state minister Kaushik Rai, Cachar district commissioner Ayush Garg, alongside Border Security Force (BSF) officers and local police, conducted a thorough review of arrangements in Natanpur. Security measures have been intensified, with special emphasis on logistics, crowd control, and surveillance to ensure a seamless event.





Natanpur's strategic significance cannot be overstated. Nestled along the porous India-Bangladesh border, the village exemplifies the challenges faced by Assam's 15 districts sharing a 262-kilometre frontier with Bangladesh. Frequent detections of illegal migrants here highlight gaps in patrolling, riverine smuggling routes, and the need for advanced surveillance technologies like drones and thermal imaging.





This is not Shah's first foray into Assam's border politics. As Home Minister, he has repeatedly championed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pushed for its rollout in the state, despite protests from indigenous groups wary of any perceived dilution of Assamese identity. His visit reinforces the Centre's narrative of zero tolerance towards illegal immigration, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a secure eastern flank.





The BJP's poll plank resonates deeply in Assam, where the 2021 Assembly elections saw the party retain power partly on promises of border security. Incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has since escalated crackdowns, with thousands of suspected foreigners declared as such under the Foreigners Act. Shah's presence is likely to galvanise party workers and signal unwavering support from Delhi.





Beyond optics, the visit offers a platform to showcase tangible progress. Recent BSF operations in Cachar have led to significant hauls of arms, narcotics, and fake documents smuggled from Bangladesh. Shah may announce new initiatives, such as accelerated fencing—currently at 80% completion along the Assam-Bangladesh border—or integration of VVP with smart border management systems.





Critics, however, view the timing with scepticism. Opposition parties like the Congress and regional outfits such as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) argue that such visits are electoral gimmicks, masking failures in fully sealing the border or addressing root causes like Bangladesh's economic woes. They point to ongoing porosity, with cattle smuggling and human trafficking persisting despite rhetoric.





Environmental factors add another layer. The Kushiyara River, which demarcates parts of the Cachar border, swells during monsoons, eroding fences and enabling crossings. VVP's focus on sustainable agriculture could mitigate this by empowering locals with climate-resilient livelihoods, reducing their vulnerability to external influences.





Shah's address at the VVP event is anticipated to blend security with development. Past iterations of the programme in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh have injected funds for homestays, eco-tourism, and vocational training, transforming remote villages into self-sustaining hubs. Assam stands to benefit similarly, potentially creating jobs and curbing youth migration.





As the election drumbeat intensifies, this border sortie positions the BJP to reclaim narrative dominance on a perennial flashpoint. With Shah's stature as the party's organisational powerhouse, the visit could sway undecided voters in border constituencies like Katigorah, where illegal immigration remains a lived reality.





The 21 February inspection transcends a mere photo-op. It encapsulates New Delhi's multifaceted approach to the Northeast: ironclad security paired with holistic development, all timed to fortify the BJP's electoral fortress in Assam.





