



P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has co-chaired the sixth India-Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) in Seoul on 12-13 February 2026.





This key diplomatic engagement underscores the deepening 'Special Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.





Kumaran's counterpart was Park Yoon-joo, the ROK's First Vice Foreign Minister. Held over two days, the dialogue reviewed bilateral ties across political, economic, defence, security, science and technology, cultural, and people-to-people domains.





Both sides committed to advancing the partnership in 2026 via sustained high-level interactions. Planned events include the ROK Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and Information and Communication Technology's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit, alongside a Foreign Ministers-led Joint Commission Meeting and other ministerial dialogues.





In a courtesy call on ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Kumaran reaffirmed mutual dedication to elevating ties. Discussions spotlighted cooperation in shipbuilding, maritime sectors, artificial intelligence (AI), cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections.





The MEA highlighted vast opportunities for Korean firms in India's shipbuilding and maritime industries. Economic security collaboration emerged as a priority, reflecting shared concerns over resilient supply chains amid global disruptions.





Emerging technologies dominated talks, with focus on critical minerals, supply chains, AI, semiconductors, and green hydrogen. These areas align with India's 'Make in India' push and ROK's technological prowess.





Cultural diplomacy gained emphasis, aiming to bolster people-to-people links through exchanges. This builds on prior successes like joint film festivals and educational programmes.





Regional and global issues featured prominently, including Korean Peninsula stability and Indo-Pacific dynamics. Multilateral cooperation was also addressed, signalling aligned strategic outlooks.





Kumaran held additional meetings with Lim Woong-soon, Second Deputy Director of the ROK National Security Office, and Chung Eui-hae, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs. These interactions reinforced security synergies.





Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who served as ROK Ambassador to India from 2015-2017, praised the partnership's progress. In an X post, he anticipated a 'significant leap forward' via leaders' summit this year.





India's embassy in ROK shared on X that the meetings explored enhanced maritime and AI ties. This visit forms part of a robust exchange calendar, following recent prime ministerial and presidential interactions.





The FPSD mechanism, established in 2015, has evolved into a cornerstone of bilateral dialogue. It complements the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and annual summits, fostering trust amid evolving geopolitics.





Economically, India-ROK trade hit $27 billion in 2025, driven by automobiles, electronics, and steel. Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) upgrades are under negotiation to tap untapped potential.





Defence ties have matured, with joint exercises like 'Samudra Shakti' and ROK's role in India's P-8I maintenance. Co-production prospects in engines and submarines loom large.





In semiconductors, ROK giants like Samsung eye India's expansion, aligning with New Delhi's $10 billion incentive scheme. AI and green hydrogen pacts could catalyse joint R&D hubs.





Indo-Pacific convergence is vital, with both backing a rules-based order against coercion. Shared stakes in countering North Korean threats and supply chain security amplify relevance.





This dialogue arrives amid ROK's 'New Southern Policy' pivot towards India and India's Act East outreach. It signals resilience despite occasional hurdles like trade frictions.





Looking ahead, 2026's roadmap promises momentum, potentially culminating in a leaders' summit. Sustained engagements will be pivotal for navigating uncertainties in technology, security, and trade.





Based On ANI Report







