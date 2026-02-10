



India and China have conducted a significant strategic dialogue in New Delhi, highlighting a positive shift in their bilateral relations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. This meeting occurred alongside the first BRICS Sherpa Meeting, underscoring the intertwined nature of bilateral and multilateral engagements.





The dialogue took place amid acknowledged positive momentum in ties between the two nations. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided details, noting that both sides reviewed the current state of relations. They explored avenues to deepen cooperation, particularly through enhanced people-to-people exchanges.





Sensitive issues were also addressed candidly during the discussions. Jaiswal emphasised that the talks aimed to advance ties while tackling these concerns constructively. This balanced approach reflects a pragmatic effort to stabilise and improve the relationship.





Beyond bilateral matters, the conversation extended to broader horizons. The two sides exchanged perspectives on the global and regional situation. Multilateral issues featured prominently, aligning with the ongoing BRICS proceedings.





Ma Zhaoxu, who travelled to India specifically for the BRICS Sherpa Meeting, participated actively. The strategic dialogue unfolded on the margins of this gathering, which marked a key moment for emerging economies. China's presence highlighted its commitment to both bilateral and group-level cooperation.





Following the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shared insights via a post on X. He outlined Ma Zhaoxu's articulation of President Xi Jinping's vision for BRICS. This vision prioritises high-quality development across five pillars: peace, innovation, green development, justice, and closer people-to-people exchanges.





Feihong stressed China's eagerness to collaborate closely with India. As India assumes the BRICS chairmanship for the year, China pledged support to deepen practical cooperation. This includes refining working mechanisms, bolstering multilateral coordination, and championing international fairness and justice.





The discussions also paved the way for future events. Participants exchanged views on BRICS priorities and the scheduling of major activities. Preparations commenced for the 18th BRICS Summit, setting the stage for substantive outcomes later in the year.





India's BRICS Sherpa, MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela, presented the nation's key priorities. These draw from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'people-centric' and 'humanity-first' ethos. The overarching theme, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', encapsulates this focus.





The BRICS Sherpa Meeting notably included representatives from partner countries, broadening its scope. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to India, M. Kasko, attended on behalf of his nation. He expressed gratitude for the inclusion, marking a departure from previous formats.





Kasko relayed a message from Belarus's President, expressing optimism about India's chairmanship. He anticipated new achievements that would fortify BRICS cooperation. This reinforcement aims to elevate the group's stature as a pivotal international organisation.





BRICS now unites eleven major emerging markets and developing economies. Its members comprise Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The platform facilitates consultation and collaboration on pressing global and regional challenges.





These encompass political and economic governance issues of contemporary significance. The New Delhi dialogue and Sherpa Meeting thus signal a proactive phase for BRICS under Indian leadership. They also hint at thawing dynamics in India-China relations, potentially influencing regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







