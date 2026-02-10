



India and Greece have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent aimed at bolstering defence industrial cooperation. This significant agreement, announced by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), outlines a five-year roadmap to enhance collaboration between the two nations' defence sectors.





The Defence Ministers of India and Greece met on Monday to formalise this partnership. Their discussions focused on expanding the capabilities of their indigenous defence industries. This aligns India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative with Greece's Hellenic defence reforms under 'Agenda 2030'.





In a key development, the two countries exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026. This plan sets the direction for upcoming military engagements involving the armed forces of both nations. It underscores a commitment to structured and sustained interactions.





Greece has announced the deployment of a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram. This move will strengthen information-sharing and maritime security coordination in the Indian Ocean region.





India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, in New Delhi. The ministers reaffirmed that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership rests on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect.





The discussions covered critical issues of regional peace and security. Both sides acknowledged the deepening of bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties. They highlighted the growing alignment between the two nations on matters of mutual interest.





As ancient seafaring nations, India and Greece identified strong convergence on key maritime issues. This shared maritime heritage forms a natural foundation for enhanced collaboration in naval and defence domains.





During their visit to India, the Hellenic Delegation toured key defence and industrial establishments in Bengaluru. They engaged with Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), representatives from the defence industry, and innovative start-ups in New Delhi.





These interactions provided opportunities to explore joint ventures, technology transfers, and co-development projects. The delegation's engagements reflect a practical approach to translating high-level intent into actionable partnerships.





The visit reaffirms the robust strategic partnership between India and the Hellenic Republic. It builds on a long-standing relationship characterised by warmth, closeness, and mutual goodwill between the governments and peoples of both countries, as stated in an official release.





This defence cooperation pact arrives at a time of evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions. It positions India and Greece as key partners in promoting stability through industrial and military synergy.





