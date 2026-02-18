



India and France have elevated their bilateral relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, marking a significant milestone during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Mumbai on 17 February 2026.





This upgrade reflects the deepening ties between the two nations across defence, technology, innovation, and other key sectors.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron announced a series of landmark initiatives. These include the establishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to review the implementation of the partnership and the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.





A key highlight was the virtual inauguration of the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal in Karnataka, a joint venture between TATA Airbus. This facility will produce helicopters for civil and para-public operations, such as emergency medical services and law enforcement, with the first 'Made in India' H125 expected in early 2027.





Further bolstering defence cooperation, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran signed a joint venture to manufacture HAMMER missiles in India. Agreements were also reached for reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and French Land Forces, alongside the creation of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group.





In the fiscal domain, the protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and France will be amended, facilitating smoother economic exchanges. The two countries also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in critical minerals and metals.





Scientific and technological collaboration received a strong push with a Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and France's CNRS. The India-France Year of Innovation was launched, accompanied by the India-France Innovation Network.





Additional agreements include the renewal of the defence cooperation pact, a Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France for start-up ecosystems, and a Joint Declaration on an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology. An Indo-French Centre for AI in Health was launched at AIIMS, New Delhi.





Health and skilling initiatives feature prominently, with a Letter of Intent between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and ANRS on infectious diseases research, an agreement for an Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences, and plans for a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.





Other outcomes encompass a Letter of Intent between India's Department of Posts and La Poste of France, underscoring postal and logistical ties.





During the joint statement, PM Modi emphasised the boundless nature of India-France friendship, capable of spanning 'from deep oceans to the tallest mountains'. He highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership amid global uncertainties, providing stability and progress.





Modi recalled his previous visit to Marseille, linking it to Indian historical contributions in World War I and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's legacy. Hosting Macron in Mumbai, India's gateway, symbolises reciprocity at the AI Impact Summit.





The helicopter assembly line exemplifies growing defence-industrial synergy, with Modi noting its potential to produce aircraft capable of reaching Mount Everest heights, including for export.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the partnership as giving 'new wings' to bilateral ties, covering strategic, defence, security, trade, investment, joint manufacturing, critical minerals, R&D, and education.





This Special Global Strategic Partnership underscores India-France commitment to mutual advancement, leveraging indigenous manufacturing and innovation for global influence.





