



French President Emmanuel Macron has extended a formal invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 52nd G7 Summit, hosted by France in 2026 at Evian. This announcement came during a press statement in Mumbai on Tuesday, underscoring the deepening strategic ties between the two nations.





Macron highlighted 2026 as a pivotal year of "acceleration" for the India-France partnership. With India set to chair the BRICS Summit and France presiding over the G7, he described it as a "moment of innovation" particularly beneficial for the youth of both countries.





The French leader proposed an ad hoc bilateral meeting in the coming weeks. This gathering aims to forge consensus on key international issues ahead of the Evian Summit, focusing on resolving major global imbalances.





In his remarks, Macron emphasised translating shared agendas into tangible actions. He invited Modi as a "very special guest" to the G7, signalling India's elevated role in discussions among the world's leading economies.





Both nations plan a dedicated bilateral segment at the summit. This will feature young innovators from top Indian universities, French institutions, Europe, and G7 countries, mobilising them to tackle pressing global challenges.





Macron stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in research, student exchanges, and trade. He portrayed the partnership as stable and predictable, one that has delivered results in areas like solar energy, connectivity infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.





The French President advocated bridging the G7 and BRICS frameworks. He expressed optimism about aligning views on macroeconomic stability, economic security, and resilient supply chains.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed the invitation warmly. He reaffirmed India's longstanding engagement with the G7 and its pledge to contribute constructively to global dialogues.





Key discussion areas include addressing economic imbalances, development financing, international partnerships, climate action, and international security. Both leaders voiced confidence that India's involvement will bolster efforts for a more balanced and inclusive world order.





A joint statement from India and France underlined collective action on macroeconomic challenges. Macron also recalled a prior joint invitation with Kenya's President William Ruto for Modi to attend the 'Africa Forward' Summit in Nairobi on 11-12 May.





Modi expressed gratitude for the African invitation. He reaffirmed India's support in mutual interest areas such as energy transition, artificial intelligence, health, agriculture, and the blue economy.





The G7 comprises leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union. Modi attended last year's summit in Canada at the invitation of then-Prime Minister Mark Carney.





BRICS, meanwhile, unites eleven nations: India, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. India's 2026 chairmanship positions it centrally in emerging market dynamics.





This invitation reflects France's strategy to integrate non-G7 voices like India into high-level deliberations. It builds on recent successes in defence, space, and renewable energy collaborations between New Delhi and Paris.





Amid global uncertainties, the move signals a push for multipolar cooperation. Analysts view it as Macron's bid to counterbalance influences from China and Russia within BRICS through G7-BRICS synergies.





The Evian Summit, named after its scenic lakeside venue, promises to address post-pandemic recovery and geopolitical tensions. India's participation could amplify voices from the Global South on trade and climate finance.





Youth innovation emerges as a cornerstone. By convening students and researchers, leaders aim to harness demographic dividends for solutions in AI, clean energy, and sustainable development.





Trade ties, already robust at over £10 billion annually, stand to expand. Focus areas include defence manufacturing, civil nuclear energy, and digital infrastructure, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Student mobility could see a surge, building on existing frameworks like the French Institutes of Technology in India. Macron's vision emphasises people-to-people links as the bedrock of enduring partnerships.





This aligns with the India-France strategic partnership since 1998. Joint military exercises, Rafale deals, and space ventures like Gaganyaan collaborations exemplify deepening defence interoperability. The ad hoc meeting may yield breakthroughs on Indo-Pacific security. With shared concerns over maritime routes, it could advance joint naval patrols and intelligence-sharing.





Climate action remains paramount. France and India lead in International Solar Alliance efforts, potentially unveiling new financing mechanisms at Evian.





Artificial intelligence cooperation gains momentum. Both nations eye ethical AI frameworks, with potential for joint R&D centres leveraging India's talent pool and France's tech ecosystem.





The Africa Forward Summit invitation extends this outreach. India's historical ties with the continent, via investments exceeding $100 billion, position it as a key player in France's continental partnerships.





2026 heralds intensified India-France diplomacy. From summits to bilateral accords, it promises to reshape global governance towards inclusivity and innovation.





ANI







