



India's INCOIS and France's CNES are set to bolster their collaboration, aiming to enhance ocean observation capabilities significantly. This partnership underscores a strategic push to deepen ties between the two nations' premier oceanographic institutions.





The focus lies on fostering synergies within the Ocean-Space nexus, a critical domain where maritime and satellite technologies intersect. Leaders from both countries have emphasised the need for intensified cooperation, particularly through CNES-INCOIS initiatives. These efforts target improvements in ocean observation, leveraging oceanographic fleets for precise data collection.





Sustainable management of ocean resources forms the cornerstone of this alliance, balancing economic prosperity with environmental protection. INCOIS, headquartered in Hyderabad, plays a pivotal role in delivering real-time ocean data services to India and beyond. Established under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, it excels in tsunami warnings, ocean state forecasts, and marine resource advisory.





CNES, France's space agency, brings expertise in satellite-based Earth observation and advanced remote sensing technologies. Its contributions include pioneering ocean-monitoring satellites like Jason and SWOT, vital for global sea-level and current studies.





The collaboration will integrate CNES's space assets with INCOIS's in-situ oceanographic fleets, comprising buoys, gliders, and research vessels. This fusion promises enhanced data resolution, enabling better tracking of ocean currents, temperatures, and salinity levels.





Such advancements hold immense value for climate modelling, as oceans absorb over 90 per cent of excess planetary heat. Improved observations will aid in predicting extreme weather events, from cyclones in the Indian Ocean to heatwaves worldwide. Fisheries management stands to benefit greatly, with precise data on fish stocks supporting sustainable harvesting practices.





India's vast exclusive economic zone, spanning 2.3 million square kilometres, demands robust monitoring to curb illegal fishing. France, with territories in the Indian Ocean like Réunion, shares similar maritime security imperatives.





The Ocean-Space nexus emphasises multi-layered surveillance, combining satellite altimetry with subsurface sensors. CNES's experience in hyperspectral imaging and radar altimetry will refine INCOIS's operational forecasts. Joint projects may involve co-developing next-generation Argo floats or autonomous underwater vehicles.





Data-sharing protocols will be streamlined, adhering to international standards like those from the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS). Capacity building forms another pillar, with CNES likely offering training to INCOIS scientists in satellite data analytics.





This exchange builds on prior Indo-French pacts, such as the 2023 Horizon 2030 roadmap for space cooperation. Historical ties trace back to joint satellite missions like Megha-Tropiques, blending meteorology and oceanography. The partnership aligns with India's blue economy ambitions, targeting a $100 billion sector by 2030. France's Indo-Pacific strategy complements this, viewing the region as key to global maritime stability.





Sustainable ocean governance addresses challenges like plastic pollution, coral bleaching, and biodiversity loss. Enhanced observations will inform policies under the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).





Real-time alerts from integrated systems could mitigate disaster risks, protecting coastal communities in both nations. Economic synergies extend to marine biotechnology and offshore renewables, where data drives innovation.





Private sector involvement, including from Indian firms like TATA and French counterparts, could accelerate tech transfer. Geopolitically, this collaboration counters non-traditional threats like illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in contested waters.





It reinforces the Quad's maritime domain awareness initiatives, with India and France as key players. Challenges remain, such as harmonising data formats and ensuring cybersecurity for shared platforms.





Yet, the mutual commitment signals a robust framework for overcoming these hurdles. Looking ahead, CNES-INCOIS synergy could spawn flagship missions, like a dedicated Indo-French ocean satellite. This would revolutionise regional oceanography, fostering resilience against climate change





Finally, the accord exemplifies how bilateral ties can safeguard the ocean commons for future generations.





PIB







