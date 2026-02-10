



India's envoy to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, and the United States Ambassador to China, David Perdue, held a significant meeting in Beijing on 10 February 2026. The discussions centred on the expanding engagement and mutual interests between India and the US.





Ambassador Perdue shared his thoughts on X, highlighting how the US-India relationship yields tangible outcomes. He pointed to close collaboration in defence, energy, and critical minerals, alongside engagement through the Quad framework.





"The US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and through Quad engagement. Always great to see my friend Ambassador Rawat to discuss our shared interests," Perdue stated.





This encounter occurred shortly after India and the US unveiled a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The pact underscores their dedication to ongoing negotiations for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).





That BTA was initiated by President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025. It aims to incorporate further market access pledges and bolster resilient supply chains.





A joint statement described the Interim Agreement as a "historic milestone" in the partnership. It emphasises reciprocal, balanced trade rooted in shared interests and concrete achievements.





Earlier this month, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They pledged to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation via the Quad, ahead of a Critical Minerals Ministerial.





According to a US State Department readout by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the leaders focused on formalising ties in critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing. They also welcomed the trade deal between Trump and Modi.





The two ministers stressed the need for democracies to collaborate on economic opportunities and energy security. "The Secretary and External Affairs Minister discussed formalising bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing," the readout noted.





They further advocated for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region to advance common goals. Rubio and Jaishankar committed to broadening Quad cooperation, deeming it essential for regional interests.





The Quad unites the United States, Australia, Japan, and India as key partners. It promotes stability and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.





In December 2025, US Ambassador Perdue reaffirmed the Quad's vital role during a Beijing meeting with fellow Quad envoys. He portrayed the grouping as a "force for good" upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Perdue's X post from that occasion read: "The Quad is a force for good working to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. It is always great to meet with the Quad Ambassadors here in Beijing. The US-Australia-India-Japan relationship continues to be strong."





These developments signal strengthening US-India ties amid geopolitical shifts, particularly in countering regional challenges. The Beijing meetings underscore diplomatic coordination even on Chinese soil.





Based On ANI Report







