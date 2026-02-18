



The Indian Army is forging ahead with its transformation into a data-centric, AI-enabled force, as highlighted by Major General VJS Varaich, Assistant Director General (Information Systems), at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.





Speaking on 17 February 2026, he emphasised the service's alignment with India's vision of technological self-reliance, or Atmanirbhar Bharat, through indigenous AI solutions that offer dual-use benefits for defence and civilian sectors.





Major General Varaich described the adoption of artificial intelligence as a long-standing journey, not a recent endeavour. He assured that the Army possesses a clear vision, long-term plans, funding, and unwavering commitment to implement core technologies beyond AI, including quantum computing and advanced communications. This strategic approach prioritises functional technologies over mere trends, ensuring practical enhancements to operational efficiency.





He praised the role of Indian industry, particularly the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), for organising the summit. Such public-private partnerships (PPPs) are pivotal, he noted, in co-developing globally competitive solutions that benefit soldiers on the ground, commanders, and the nation at large. These collaborations underscore the Army's confidence in domestic innovation to drive superior outcomes.





A key milestone is the Army's readiness for multi-domain operations, integrating networks across land, sea, air, space, and cyber realms. Major General Varaich attributed this progress to consistent implementation of projects, which has positioned the force at a pivotal stage of integrated, resilient systems. He stressed that success stems not from budgets alone but from national will, desire, and sustained drive through PPPs.





Addressing AI risks, the Major General highlighted deepfakes as a pressing concern. He revealed ongoing efforts to counter them using AI applications with over 99.5% accuracy and robust trust algorithms. These measures aim to safeguard against misinformation and synthetic media, ensuring reliability in high-stakes environments.





The Army showcased a comprehensive suite of indigenous AI tools at the summit, demonstrating its shift to a secure, networked ecosystem. Among them is AI Examiner, an automated system for assessing and providing feedback in education and training platforms, enhancing personnel development efficiency.





SAM-UN stands out as a geospatial and AI-enabled platform for situational awareness. It supports mission planning, disaster response, and smart command centres, integrating real-time data for informed decision-making across operational theatres.





EKAM, or AI-as-a-Service, offers a secure, air-gapped indigenous AI cloud platform. Designed for data sovereignty, it enables safe AI deployment without reliance on foreign infrastructure, critical for classified defence applications.





PRAKSHEPAN leverages AI for climatology and disaster prediction, issuing advance alerts for landslides, floods, and avalanches. This tool bolsters both military logistics in challenging terrains and national disaster resilience.





XFace provides AI-driven facial recognition for security and identity verification, streamlining access control at bases, checkpoints, and borders while minimising human error.





Nabh Drishti is a mobile telemetry-based platform for real-time reporting and visualisation, aiding aerial surveillance and coordination in dynamic scenarios.





Driver Fatigue Detection deploys AI to issue real-time drowsiness alerts, improving safety for vehicle operators during extended missions or patrols. AI-in-a-Box delivers a portable edge AI platform for secure use in remote or disconnected environments, ideal for forward deployments where connectivity is absent.





The Vehicle Tracking System employs AI for fleet monitoring and logistics optimisation, ensuring efficient supply chains and rapid response capabilities.





Finally, Deepfake Detection and AI Cyber Security Systems counter synthetic media, malware, and cyber threats. These protect critical digital infrastructure, fortifying the Army's defences against evolving information warfare.





These initiatives mark a decisive evolution, blending defence preparedness with civilian applications like disaster management and cybersecurity. By prioritising indigenous development, the Indian Army not only enhances its combat edge but also contributes to national security and economic growth through technology transfer.





