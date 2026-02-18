Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a cordial invitation to Bangladesh's newly sworn-in Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to visit India alongside his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and daughter Zaima.





The gesture, conveyed through a personal letter, underscores India's enthusiasm for deepening ties with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader following his recent electoral triumph.





In the letter, PM Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on the BNP-led alliance's landslide victory in the 12 February 2026 parliamentary elections, where it secured 212 of the 300 seats. He described the win as a testament to the Bangladeshi people's trust in Rahman's leadership and their mandate for a vision centred on peace, stability, and prosperity.





Tarique Rahman, BNP Chairman and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was sworn in as Prime Minister on 17 February 2026 at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at approximately 4:15 pm, marking the end of a two-decade absence from power for the BNP since its last government in the early 2000s.





The ceremony concluded with a symbolic handshake between the President and the new Prime Minister, attended by dignitaries including India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His presence highlighted New Delhi's keen interest in the political transition, viewing it as a pivotal moment for regional stability.





PM Modi's message emphasised the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bangladesh, forged through shared history, cultural affinities, and mutual aspirations for peace and prosperity. He noted that converging developmental priorities would guide future collaboration.





Looking ahead, Modi expressed optimism about joint efforts in connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges. As two fast-growing economies, he stated, India and Bangladesh could catalyse each other's sustainable growth, enhance security, and foster mutual prosperity.





This outreach comes amid a historic shift in Bangladesh's politics. The BNP's victory ousted the long-dominant Awami League, which had governed since 2009 under Sheikh Hasina until recent upheavals. Rahman, operating from London for years due to legal cases, returned to lead the campaign remotely before assuming office.





India's proactive stance reflects strategic calculations. Under the previous regime, relations had frayed over issues like border management, water-sharing disputes, and Hasina's alleged tolerance of anti-India insurgents. The BNP's return offers a chance to reset dynamics.





Tarique Rahman's leadership evokes mixed memories. During his mother's tenure (2001-2006), India faced challenges from Islamist militancy and poor governance in Bangladesh. Yet, Rahman has since moderated his stance, pledging cooperation on trade and security—priorities aligning with India's neighbourhood first policy.





Economically, bilateral trade exceeds $15 billion annually, with India as Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner. Enhanced connectivity via projects like the Akhaura-Agartala rail link and Maitri Setu bridge could unlock north-eastern India's potential, benefiting both nations.





Security cooperation remains vital. Bangladesh's porous borders have long harboured concerns over smuggling, cattle rustling, and militancy spill-over. PM Modi's letter signals intent to bolster joint mechanisms, potentially including intelligence-sharing and counter-terrorism drills.





Energy ties hold promise too. India supplies over 1,160 MW of power to Bangladesh, with plans for more via interconnectors. Gas pipelines and renewable collaborations could address Dhaka's growing demands amid its energy transition.





People-to-people links, bolstered by cultural exchanges and student mobility, form the bedrock. Over 10,000 Bangladeshi students study in India, fostering goodwill. Modi's family invitation personalises this bond, aiming to humanise high-level diplomacy.





Regionally, the transition influences South Asian geopolitics. A stable BNP-led Bangladesh could counterbalance China's inroads via Belt and Road projects, aligning with India's SAGAR vision. Trilateral initiatives with Bhutan might gain momentum.





Internationally, Western powers and the US have urged inclusive governance in Dhaka. Modi's swift engagement positions India as a supportive neighbour, potentially outpacing competitors in influencing Bangladesh's trajectory.





As Rahman consolidates power, his response to the invitation will signal reciprocity. A visit to New Delhi could herald a new chapter, with bilateral summits addressing Teesta water-sharing and Rohingya repatriation—long-standing irritants.





PM Modi's letter marks a diplomatic olive branch, poised to fortify India-Bangladesh partnership amid flux. Success hinges on translating words into actionable gains for shared prosperity.





ANI







