



India and Australia have held high-level discussions to expand bilateral defence engagement during a visit by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi to Canberra.





General Dwivedi called on Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations in the Australian Defence Force, at the Joint Operations Command.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) shared details of the visit via a post on X, noting that General Dwivedi received a briefing at the Joint Operations Centre.





This briefing covered integrated command and control structures, as well as real-time operational coordination.





The discussions between General Dwivedi and Vice Admiral Jones centred on strengthening synergy, enhancing joint operational architecture, and broadening bilateral engagement.





Both defence forces reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation.





General Dwivedi also engaged in talks on bilateral defence cooperation with Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.





The Indian Army highlighted that both army chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College, Class of 2015, fostering a shared professional bond.





This camaraderie continues to bolster strategic understanding between the two armies. A ceremonial welcome awaited General Dwivedi at the Russell Offices, complete with a Guard of Honour.





The two army chiefs deliberated on defence cooperation, regional security dynamics, and the expansion of joint exercises.





Talks emphasised advancing bilateral defence ties, addressing regional security challenges, and widening the scope of collaborative military drills.





General Dwivedi was briefed on key operational and capability developments in the Australian Army.





These interactions underscore the strengthening partnership between the Indian and Australian armies.





In addition, General Dwivedi visited the Australian Defence College.





There, he met Commander Major General Martin White and Australian War College Commandant Brigadier Lara Troy.





The visit culminated in General Dwivedi laying a wreath and attending the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.





Overall, the four-day visit aims to fortify India-Australia defence relations and reinforce the growing strategic convergence between the two nations.





