



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) President and CEO Boaz Levy has announced that the forthcoming Arrow-4 anti-ballistic missile defence system will significantly enhance Israel's interception success rates against advanced threats.





Speaking at the Defence Tech Expo in Tel Aviv, Levy emphasised IAI's commitment to developing capabilities that anticipate future challenges rather than merely addressing present ones.





'IAI develops new capabilities every day, and we are working to bring them to operational readiness,' Levy stated, underscoring the company's proactive approach to staying ahead of evolving ballistic missile threats.





The Arrow-4, currently under development, is poised to replace the ageing Arrow-2 system, which entered service in 1998 and forms part of Israel's multi-layered air defence architecture.





Levy highlighted that the Arrow-3 and Arrow-4 systems, when integrated, will provide superior interception capabilities. 'With Arrow-4, we will increase Israel’s interception success rates,' he affirmed.





IAI initiated work on Arrow-4 back in 2021, with deployment expected in the coming decades as it phases out Arrow-2. The Israeli Air Force currently relies on both Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors. Arrow-3 achieved operational status in 2017 and is designed for Exo-atmospheric intercepts at high altitudes.





These systems have proven their mettle in recent conflicts, notably during exchanges with Iran, where Tehran fired ballistic missiles from distances exceeding 1,500 kilometres. Such engagements have tested Israel's defences against long-range threats, validating the need for next-generation upgrades like Arrow-4.





The Arrow family represents a cornerstone of Israel's missile defence strategy, jointly developed with the United States through collaborations involving Boeing and other partners.





Arrow-2 primarily targets threats in the upper atmosphere, while Arrow-3 extends coverage to space-based intercepts, offering flexibility against hypersonic and manoeuvring warheads.





Arrow-4 builds on these foundations, promising improved sensors, propulsion, and guidance to counter more sophisticated ballistic missiles, including those with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).





Levy's remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, with Iran advancing its missile arsenal and proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis demonstrating long-range strike capabilities.





Israel's defence establishment views sustained investment in systems like Arrow-4 as essential to maintaining qualitative superiority in a volatile neighbourhood.





The announcement at the Tel Aviv expo signals IAI's confidence in meeting timelines, potentially accelerating integration with existing networks such as David's Sling and Iron Dome.





For observers of global missile defence trends, Arrow-4's evolution mirrors advancements in systems like the US Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) and Aegis BMD, emphasising hit-to-kill technology and networked operations.





Israel's operational success with Arrow interceptors—reportedly over 90% in recent salvos—sets a benchmark, and Arrow-4 aims to push this even higher against saturation attacks. As development progresses, international partners may eye co-production or export variants, though Israel's systems remain tightly controlled for strategic reasons.





Levy's forward-looking vision positions IAI as a leader in anticipatory defence innovation, ensuring Israel remains resilient against an arsenal of emerging threats.





