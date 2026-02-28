



Iran has launched a barrage of missiles towards Israeli territory, marking a dramatic escalation in the long-simmering conflict between the two nations.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack on Saturday, February 28, 2026, shortly after a joint US-Israeli pre-emptive strike on Iranian soil. This direct confrontation follows weeks of heightened tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.





The IDF swiftly activated its multi-layered missile defence systems, including the Iron Dome and Arrow interceptors, to counter the incoming threats. Sirens wailed across Israel as the Home Front Command issued urgent mobile alerts, directing civilians in targeted areas to seek shelter immediately.





Initial reports indicate that most missiles were intercepted, though the full extent of any impacts remains under assessment.





This Iranian retaliation stems from Operation Roaring Lion, a coordinated US-Israeli military operation unveiled earlier today. Named by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the strikes targeted key Iranian military installations, missile production facilities, and sites near the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's in Tehran. Residents in southern Tehran reported powerful explosions, with several government ministries sustaining damage.





Iranian officials, via state media like Tasnim News Agency, had earlier vowed a "crushing response" to the incursion. The missile launch from Iranian territory represents the most direct assault on Israel to date, bypassing proxy groups such as Hezbollah or the Houthis that have previously acted on Tehran's behalf. Airspace closures in Iran, Israel, and Iraq have grounded all commercial and military flights, stranding travellers and complicating regional logistics.





Israel responded by declaring a nationwide state of emergency. Hospitals shifted operations underground, and emergency protocols were enacted nationwide to brace for potential further salvos. The IDF's X post emphasised the precautionary measures, underscoring Israel's readiness while monitoring for additional launches.





The backdrop to this crisis includes disrupted nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Oman, which collapsed amid accusations of bad faith. Mounting military posturing had already raised alarms, with intelligence reports suggesting Iran was accelerating uranium enrichment and missile deployments.





The pre-emptive strike aimed to degrade these capabilities, but it has evidently provoked a fierce riposte.





India, watchful of the fallout given its regional interests, issued stark advisories to its nationals. The Embassy in Tehran urged utmost caution, avoidance of non-essential movement, and sheltering in place. Tourists in Jordan received orders to depart immediately, citing risks of flight disruptions amid the chaos.





Regional observers fear a spiral into broader conflict, potentially drawing in allies like Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, or even Russia and China, which have backed Iran diplomatically. Oil prices have surged in early trading, reflecting anxieties over disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz. International calls for restraint have multiplied, though both sides signal no immediate de-escalation.





As night falls over the Middle East, the situation remains fluid. Intelligence sources anticipate possible follow-on strikes from either party, with US naval assets in the region on high alert. The global community holds its breath, aware that this exchange could redefine Middle Eastern stability for years to come.





