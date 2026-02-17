



India is intensifying its engagement with international partners from a position of strength, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared on Tuesday. Speaking at the Global Economic Cooperation conference in Mumbai, he pointed to recently concluded trade deals as clear evidence of this proactive approach.





These agreements underscore India's growing economic confidence amid a rapidly shifting global landscape. Jaishankar specifically referenced a significant pact with the United States, following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.





This deal has reduced US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, marking a substantial boost to bilateral commerce.





Negotiations with the European Union have also reached fruition, culminating in a proposed free trade agreement that promises to enhance two-way trade and fortify economic ties. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted last month that this FTA would drive commerce between the two sides.





Over the past year, India has finalised additional trade pacts with the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Oman, reflecting a strategic diversification of partnerships. These deals are not merely transactional but represent a deliberate policy of derisking across multiple domains.





Jaishankar warned that the world is witnessing the weaponisation of production, finance, leveraging of market shares, and tightening of export controls. He described this era as volatile and uncertain, possibly the most turbulent in living memory.





The established global order is undergoing profound change, with replacements proving difficult to forge. India appears headed towards a protracted 'twilight zone' of messiness, risk, and danger, as the minister put it.





Yet, from this position of strength, India is deepening ties intensively. Economic security, Jaishankar emphasised, is best achieved through greater self-reliance and trusted partners.





He asserted that the 'Reform Express' will continue unabated, dismissing domestic criticisms—such as those from Rahul Gandhi on the US and EU deals—as misinformation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirming protections for Indian farmers.





This diplomatic push aligns with India's broader strategy of navigating global uncertainties through diversified alliances. Solutions, according to Jaishankar, lie in de-risking supply chains and fostering reliable economic relationships.





The Mumbai address on 17 February 2026 thus encapsulates India's assertive foreign economic policy at a pivotal moment. As global volatilities mount, these trade milestones position India as a resilient player in the evolving world order.





PTI







