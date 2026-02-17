



In a significant stride towards bolstering India's maritime self-reliance, the Indian Navy has launched its first indigenously constructed Cadet Training Ship (CTS), named Krishna, at Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. This milestone event occurred on 16 February 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's defence shipbuilding ambitions.





The vessel forms the lead ship in a trio of CTS platforms commissioned under a dedicated project awarded to L&T. Designed entirely within India, Krishna exemplifies the growing prowess of domestic engineering in naval architecture, reducing dependence on foreign imports and aligning seamlessly with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The launch ceremony unfolded with traditional naval honours, presided over by Mrs Anupama Chauhan, who christened the ship. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan graced the occasion, alongside senior representatives from the Indian Armed Forces and L&T's shipbuilding division, underscoring the project's strategic importance.





Krishna boasts advanced features tailored for comprehensive sea training. Measuring approximately 105 metres in length with a displacement of around 2,500 tonnes, the ship is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation systems, simulation bridges, and accommodation for up to 200 cadets. Its diesel-electric propulsion ensures efficient, low-emission operations suitable for extended voyages.





Upon formal delivery to the Indian Navy by late 2026, Krishna will serve as a vital platform for officer cadets, including women, following their initial shore-based instruction at academies such as the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. The ship will impart hands-on experience in seamanship, navigation, damage control, and leadership under real-sea conditions.





A key aspect of Krishna's mandate extends to international defence diplomacy. The vessel will host training programmes for cadets from friendly foreign navies, fostering bilateral ties and capacity-building partnerships. This aligns with India's expanding role in the Indo-Pacific, where collaborative maritime exercises like Malabar and Milan have gained prominence.





The project's indigenisation extends beyond design to critical subsystems. Over 90 per cent of components, including hull steel from Indian mills, propulsion machinery from domestic suppliers, and electronics from firms like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), have been sourced locally. This not only curtails costs but also nurtures a robust supply chain for future naval constructs.





L&T's Kattupalli facility, a hub for high-tech warship construction, played a central role. Equipped with advanced dry docks and modular assembly lines, the yard has previously delivered stealth frigates and offshore patrol vessels, positioning it as a cornerstone of India's 75-warship modernisation plan by 2030.





This launch reinforces the Indian Navy's training infrastructure amid fleet expansion. With over 150 ships and submarines in service, the Navy faces a surging demand for skilled officers. CTS Krishna addresses this gap, complementing existing sail training vessels like the Darshanak and planned sail training ships under Project 77.





Economically, the initiative stimulates job creation and technology transfer. L&T's involvement has upskilled thousands in welding, outfitting, and systems integration, while spin-offs benefit civilian shipbuilding sectors. The project, valued at approximately ₹1,500 crore, exemplifies public-private synergy in defence production.





Challenges persist, however, including supply chain bottlenecks for high-end sensors and global steel price volatility. Yet, successes like Krishna signal maturity in indigenous warshipbuilding, evidenced by recent deliveries of ASW corvettes and next-generation destroyers from Mazagon Dock and GRSE.





Looking ahead, the remaining two CTS vessels are slated for launch in 2027, forming a dedicated squadron for rotational training. This fleet will enhance operational readiness, supporting the Navy's blue-water aspirations and deterrence posture against regional threats.





The event resonates with broader geopolitical currents. As China expands its carrier fleet and Pakistan modernises its surface combatants, India's self-reliant shipbuilding surge—evident in 90 indigenous platforms under construction—fortifies maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.





Ultimately, CTS Krishna embodies India's maritime renaissance, blending tradition with innovation to train the next generation of naval leaders. Its commissioning will not only elevate training standards but also symbolise national resolve in achieving defence autonomy.





