



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) welcomed Pierre Éric Pommellet, Chief Executive Officer of France's Naval Group, during his official visit to India.





This high-level engagement formed part of a broader French delegation's activities, underscoring the deepening strategic alliance between the two nations in defence matters. Hosted at MDL's facilities in Mumbai, the visit celebrated the robust partnership that has already borne fruit through the successful delivery of the P75 Kalvari-class submarines to the Indian Navy.





These six Scorpène-class vessels represent a landmark achievement in India's submarine construction prowess and its drive towards greater defence indigenisation.





The Kalvari program, initiated over a decade ago, involved technology transfer from Naval Group, enabling MDL to build advanced diesel-electric submarines equipped with state-of-the-art stealth features and weaponry.





Beyond commemoration, the discussions centred on forging ahead with future submarine projects tailored for both domestic needs and potential export opportunities.





Both entities expressed firm commitment to joint ventures that could expand India's underwater capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics.





A key focus was enhancing lifecycle support for the Indian Navy's existing fleet, with emphasis on accelerating indigenisation of components to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.





This includes streamlining the supply chain for critical spares, ensuring higher operational readiness and minimising downtime for the Kalvari submarines.





MDL's growing expertise positions it as a pivotal hub for submarine construction, refit, and maintenance not only for India but across the Indo-Pacific region.





The meeting aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing through collaborations with proven international partners like Naval Group.





Indo-French defence ties have flourished in recent years, evidenced by deals spanning Rafale fighters, helicopters, and now advanced underwater platforms.





Pommellet's visit signals Naval Group's confidence in MDL's capabilities, potentially paving the way for next-generation projects such as air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines or even conventional successors to the Kalvari class.





Such developments could bolster India's strategic deterrence in the Indian Ocean, where submarine presence remains crucial against peer competitors.





Lifecycle enhancements discussed may involve co-development of indigenous sensors, torpedoes, and electronic warfare systems, further embedding local industry in the ecosystem. MDL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has transformed from a modest shipyard into a cornerstone of India's naval expansion.





The partnership exemplifies successful Make in India outcomes, with over 50% indigenisation achieved in Kalvari submarines and ambitions for even higher thresholds in future builds.





Export potential was another highlight, as MDL eyes opportunities in friendly nations seeking reliable, customised submarine solutions. This collaboration reinforces bilateral momentum, with France emerging as one of India's most trusted defence suppliers.





As discussions conclude, both sides anticipate formal announcements on new programmes, heralding an exciting chapter in Indo-French maritime cooperation.





