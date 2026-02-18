

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have virtually inaugurated the Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the H125 Light Utility Helicopter at TATA Airbus facility in Vemagal, Karnataka.

The ceremony occurred remotely from Mumbai, where the leaders are engaged in high-level discussions during President Macron's ongoing visit to India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, attended the event on-site in Karnataka, alongside Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.





This facility marks India's first private-sector helicopter FAL, established by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in partnership with Airbus. The plant will produce the H125 helicopter, a versatile light utility model poised to tap into the burgeoning rotorcraft market across South Asia.





Designed for 'Made in India' production, the H125 targets civil and para-public sectors, including emergency medical services, disaster relief, tourism, and law enforcement.





It also addresses the Indian armed forces' requirements for a light multi-role helicopter, especially suited to high-altitude operations in the Himalayan regions.





A military variant, the H125M, will be manufactured here, incorporating a substantial degree of indigenised components and advanced technology.





The first locally assembled H125 is slated for delivery in early 2027, with ambitions to export the helicopter throughout South Asia.





This development bolsters India's aviation ecosystem, enhancing capabilities in both civil and defence domains. The inauguration coincides with the elevation of India-France bilateral ties to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.





PM Modi described the friendship between the nations as boundless, extending 'from deep oceans to the tallest mountains'.





He highlighted the partnership's antiquity and recent invigoration under President Macron's leadership, noting its role in fostering global stability amid unpredictable dynamics.





The two leaders' virtual participation underscores the deepening defence-industrial collaboration, exemplified by this landmark project.





Macron's visit, his fourth to India at PM Modi's invitation, commenced in Mumbai on Tuesday morning and continues until 19 February, encompassing engagements in both financial and national capitals. The H125 FAL represents a milestone in India's push for self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing, aligning with initiatives like 'Make in India'.





TASL's involvement leverages its expertise in defence and aerospace, building on prior collaborations with global majors.





Airbus's selection of India for this FAL reflects confidence in the country's skilled workforce and growing market potential. Production at Vemagal will prioritise local sourcing, aiming for high indigenisation levels to reduce import dependency.





The facility's strategic location in Karnataka enhances logistics for both domestic deployment and regional exports. For the military, the H125M variant promises enhanced performance in reconnaissance, training, and light attack roles.





Civil applications will fill gaps in utility aviation, supporting India's infrastructure and emergency response needs. This partnership exemplifies France's role as a key defence ally, following successes like the Rafale deal and Scorpene submarines.





Joint ventures like this FAL pave the way for technology transfer and co-development in rotorcraft technologies. The plant is expected to generate employment and stimulate ancillary industries in Karnataka.





It positions India as a rotorcraft hub, potentially rivalling established players in the region. Amid Macron's visit, discussions likely covered broader horizons, from space cooperation to counter-terrorism.





PM Modi's remarks emphasise the partnership's evolution into a pillar of global progress.





As deliveries commence in 2027, the H125 fleet could transform high-altitude logistics for India's forces.





Exports to South Asian neighbours would further cement India's stature in defence manufacturing.





This inauguration signals a new chapter in Indo-French synergy, blending innovation with strategic imperatives.





