



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to Mumbai during the latter's fourth official visit to India.





The warm reception took place at Lok Bhavan, where the two leaders shared a friendly exchange ahead of bilateral talks. Modi highlighted their personal rapport, referring to Macron as "my friend" in a post on X.





Macron had arrived earlier that day, catching Mumbai residents by surprise with a morning jog amid the city's rush hour. Dressed in a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, he ran alongside a security detail comprising French and Indian personnel. The outing proceeded smoothly, with little disruption from locals or media, showcasing Macron's commitment to his fitness routine even abroad.





In a moving gesture upon landing, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This solemn act symbolised the shared resolve of India and France against terrorism, drawing on their mutual experiences with radicalisation. It underscored the deep bonds of resilience and democratic values between New Delhi and Paris.





Modi noted Macron's fondness for Mumbai, India's financial hub, mentioning the French leader's enjoyable morning run. The Prime Minister's X post captured the positive spirit: "It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!"





The leaders' meeting focused on reviewing the India-France strategic partnership. Discussions covered key areas of cooperation, building on prior engagements. This visit, spanning 17 to 19 February, promises to elevate bilateral ties across multiple sectors.





Earlier, Modi had voiced anticipation for Macron's trip in another X post. He stated: "Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights." He expressed confidence in fruitful talks contributing to global progress, with meetings planned in Mumbai and later Delhi.





The French delegation received a hearty airport welcome from Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This set the tone for high-level diplomacy during Macron's stay.





Later, Modi and Macron will proceed to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, running from 16 to 20 February. As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it rests on three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. Macron's attendance highlights the priority both nations place on AI-driven collaboration.





This summit follows the AI Action Summit in Paris last February, co-chaired by Modi and Macron. That event laid foundations for Franco-Indian leadership in technology. The ongoing visit reinforces momentum in strategic tech partnerships amid global challenges.





The Mumbai leg of the trip blends personal warmth with substantive diplomacy. It reflects deepening India-France relations, from counter-terrorism solidarity to cutting-edge AI initiatives. As the leaders engage further, expectations rise for enhanced cooperation benefiting both nations and the world.





