



The Indian Army has marked a significant milestone in its technological evolution by showcasing an array of indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at the AI Impact Summit.





This display underscores the force's shift towards a data-centric, AI-enabled operational framework, perfectly aligned with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defence technologies.





Shared via a post from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) under the Ministry of Defence (Army), the presentation highlighted systems engineered for both military and civilian applications.





These technologies span critical domains including education, disaster management, cybersecurity, logistics, and operational planning. By demonstrating dual-use capabilities, the Army not only bolsters its own preparedness but also positions these innovations as valuable assets for national development. This approach reflects a broader strategic pivot, where defence R&D contributes to civilian resilience and economic growth.





Among the standout systems is AI Examiner, an automated platform for assessment and feedback in training environments. Designed to streamline educational processes within the military, it offers real-time evaluations that enhance soldier readiness. Its adaptability extends to civilian education sectors, where it could revolutionise standardised testing and personalised learning programmes.





SAM-UN emerges as a geospatial situational-awareness tool, pivotal for mission planning and disaster response. This system integrates satellite imagery and real-time data to create smart command centres, enabling rapid decision-making in dynamic scenarios. Whether coordinating troop movements or directing relief efforts during natural calamities, SAM-UN exemplifies the Army's focus on versatile, high-impact AI.





EKAM represents a cornerstone in data sovereignty with its secure, indigenous AI cloud platform. In an era of geopolitical tensions over data control, EKAM ensures that sensitive military operations remain shielded from foreign dependencies. Civilian applications could include secure cloud services for government agencies, fostering trust in domestic tech ecosystems.





PRAKSHEPAN, an AI-driven climatology and disaster-prediction system, delivers advance alerts for floods, landslides, and avalanches. Leveraging predictive analytics and historical data, it empowers proactive responses, potentially saving lives and infrastructure.





This tool aligns with India's vulnerability to extreme weather, offering dual benefits for border security and nationwide disaster mitigation.





XFace introduces advanced facial recognition for security and identity verification. Capable of operating in challenging environments, it enhances access control at military installations while holding promise for civilian uses like airport security and public safety. Its indigenous development sidesteps reliance on imported systems, reinforcing national security autonomy.





Nabh Drishti, a mobile telemetry-based platform, provides real-time reporting and visualisation for aerial and drone operations. Ideal for surveillance and reconnaissance, it supports the Army's growing unmanned systems fleet. Civilian extensions include wildlife monitoring and urban traffic management, broadening its utility beyond defence perimeters.





Operational safety gains from a driver fatigue detection device, which issues real-time drowsiness alerts to prevent accidents. Integrated into military convoys, it minimises human error in high-stakes logistics. For civilian logistics firms, this could optimise fleet safety across India's vast road networks.





AI-in-a-Box offers portable edge computing for remote deployments, processing data on-site without connectivity reliance. This rugged system suits forward operating bases or disaster zones, ensuring uninterrupted AI functionality. Its modularity makes it deployable in civilian field operations, from remote healthcare to agricultural monitoring.





An AI-enabled vehicle tracking system further streamlines fleet monitoring and optimisation. By analysing routes, fuel efficiency, and maintenance needs, it cuts costs and boosts reliability for military supply chains. Commercial trucking and public transport sectors stand to benefit similarly, enhancing India's logistics efficiency.





The Army's arsenal also tackles cyber threats head-on with deepfake detection tools and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. These counter synthetic media, malware, and emerging digital risks, safeguarding communications and intelligence. In a landscape of hybrid warfare, such defences are crucial, with civilian parallels in protecting elections and financial systems.





This suite of innovations signals the Indian Army's decisive embrace of a secure, networked, and AI-empowered ecosystem. By prioritising indigenous development, it strengthens defence posture while catalysing civilian advancements in disaster resilience and cybersecurity.





The AI Impact Summit presentation not only showcases technical prowess but also India's rising stature in global AI defence innovation.





Agencies







