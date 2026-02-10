



Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the remaining two squadrons of the advanced S-400 air defence systems to India, with specific timelines now outlined for this year.





According to Defence Secretary RK Singh, the fourth squadron is slated for arrival in June 2026, while the fifth and final one will follow in November 2026.





This development marks a significant step forward in fulfilling the landmark $5.43 billion contract signed in 2018 between India and Russia for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf, a state-of-the-art surface-to-air missile system renowned for its long-range capabilities.





The S-400, capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles at distances up to 400 km, has already proven its mettle with the three squadrons delivered since December 2021. These units have been deployed strategically across northern and eastern borders, bolstering India's layered air defence amid escalating regional threats.





Defence Secretary Singh's statement underscores Moscow's resolve to honour the deal despite prior disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which had pushed back production schedules.





High-level bilateral talks have been pivotal in securing this assurance. Recent discussions on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov addressed the delays head-on. Russia confirmed the accelerated timeline, aligning with India's urgent operational needs and signalling a thaw in supply chain bottlenecks.





The timely delivery holds strategic importance for India, enhancing its deterrence posture against aerial incursions from adversarial neighbours. With induction of the full complement, India will achieve comprehensive coverage, integrating the S-400 with indigenous systems like Akash and MRSAM.





This not only fortifies national security but also paves the way for potential maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in collaboration with Russia's Almaz-Antey by 2028.





Defence Secretary RK Singh's remarks come amid broader India-Russia defence ties, including talks on additional missiles and Sukhoi upgrades. While no new procurements were announced during recent summits, the focus remains on institutional cooperation. The June and November deliveries will enable full operationalisation by year-end, a boon as India navigates complex geopolitics.





Challenges such as US CAATSA sanctions have loomed over the deal since its inception, yet India has steadfastly pursued diversification without compromising key partnerships.





Russia's assurance reflects mutual trust forged over decades, with the S-400 playing a crucial role in recent India-Pakistan tensions, as noted by Russian officials. This completion will position India among an elite cadre of nations operating the world's most advanced air defence network.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







