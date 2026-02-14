Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national also known as "Nick," has pleaded guilty in a New York court to charges stemming from a foiled assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh Khalistani designated as a terrorist by India.





On Friday, local time, Gupta admitted guilt to all three counts in the Second Superseding Indictment: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.





These charges relate to his role in orchestrating an attempt to murder Pannun, a dual American and Canadian citizen, in New York City.





Gupta appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn for the plea, with sentencing scheduled for 29 May 2026 before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.





The maximum sentence could reach 24 years in prison, marking a significant development in a case that has strained India-U.S. diplomatic ties.





The FBI's New York field office hailed the outcome as evidence of its commitment to shielding Americans from foreign threats, particularly those infringing on constitutionally protected rights like free speech.





In a statement on X, the FBI noted that its investigation, alongside the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), led to Gupta's guilty plea.





FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky emphasised Gupta's key involvement, crediting U.S. law enforcement with preventing the murder.





Rozhavsky described Pannun as a victim of "transnational repression" targeted solely for exercising freedom of speech. He issued a stark warning: regardless of location, anyone attempting to harm U.S. citizens will face unrelenting pursuit by authorities.





The plot unravelled when Gupta, acting on instructions, recruited an undercover U.S. law enforcement officer posing as a hitman, unaware of the sting operation.





Prosecutors allege that Gupta, based in India, contacted the supposed assassin via encrypted communications to arrange Pannun's killing for a fee.





This scheme traces back to October 2023, when U.S. authorities disrupted the plan ahead of a major Sikh gathering in New York.





Central to the allegations is an unnamed Indian government employee, referred to as CC-1 in court documents, who reportedly recruited Gupta.





CC-1 allegedly provided Pannun's details, including photos and addresses, while directing payments through U.S.-based intermediaries.





Gupta wired substantial sums—over $15,000—to the purported hitman as an advance, with promises of more upon completion. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) distanced itself from the plot in October 2024, confirming that CC-1 was no longer a government employee.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the U.S. State Department had informed India of the individual's status, affirming his separation from official duties.





The MEA has maintained that the matter falls under an ongoing high-level India-U.S. investigation, with New Delhi cooperating fully.





Pannun leads Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a U.S.-based group advocating for a separate Sikh homeland, Khalistan, through referendums in the Indian diaspora.





India designates Pannun a terrorist for his role in inciting violence and separatism, particularly amid 2023 tensions following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.





The U.S. case parallels Canadian accusations of Indian involvement in Nijjar's assassination, prompting a diplomatic row.





No formal charges have been filed against CC-1, who remains in India and unindicted, though U.S. prosecutors portray him as the plot's architect.





Gupta's plea avoids a full trial, potentially yielding a lighter sentence, but the 24-year cap underscores the gravity of targeting a U.S. citizen.





The verdict reinforces U.S. resolve against foreign interference, amid rising concerns over transnational repression by authoritarian states.





For India, a key U.S. partner in countering China, the episode tests bilateral trust, especially in intelligence-sharing realms. Legal experts anticipate Gupta's extradition process concluding post-sentencing, with appeals unlikely given the plea deal.





This outcome may influence parallel probes, including Canada's, as global scrutiny of alleged Indian covert operations intensifies.





Based On ANI Report







