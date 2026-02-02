



Odisha's government has greenlit a monumental defence manufacturing initiative, granting approval to Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a flagship of the Kalyani Group, to establish an integrated auto, aero, and defence components manufacturing complex in Dhenkanal district.





This mega project, sprawling across 1,100 acres, represents an investment of ₹17,250 crores, equivalent to approximately $1.8 billion, marking one of the largest private-sector defence ventures in eastern India.





The facility aims to produce a wide array of critical components, including airframes, undercarriages, landing gear systems, actuators, and engine casings for both military aircraft and helicopters. It will also manufacture aero-structures for fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), positioning Odisha as a key hub in India's push for indigenous defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Kalyani Group's involvement underscores its growing prowess in defence manufacturing. Led by Baba Kalyani, the conglomerate already supplies artillery systems like the Ultra-Light Howitzer and Bharat Shakti multi-calibre weapon platform to the Indian armed forces.





This Dhenkanal complex will integrate advanced technologies such as composites, precision machining, and additive manufacturing, enhancing capabilities in aerospace and automotive sectors.





Dhenkanal, strategically located with excellent connectivity via National Highway 55 and proximity to Paradip Port, offers ideal logistics for raw material imports and finished goods exports. The site's selection aligns with Odisha's industrial policy, which incentivises mega projects through land allocation, power subsidies, and capital grants, fostering rapid development in underdeveloped regions.





The project's scale promises transformative economic impact. It is projected to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, prioritising local youth through skill development programmes in welding, CNC machining, and quality assurance. This influx of employment will uplift ancillary industries, from metal fabrication to electronics assembly, boosting the district's GDP significantly.





Odisha's emergence as a defence manufacturing powerhouse builds on recent successes. The state already hosts facilities like the Indian Navy's warship repair unit in Paradip and HAL's Su-30MKI overhaul base in Sunabeda. This Kalyani venture complements these, creating a defence corridor that could attract further investments from global players like Lockheed Martin or Boeing.





Environmentally, the project adheres to stringent norms, incorporating green manufacturing practices such as zero-liquid discharge systems and solar-powered operations. A comprehensive Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) ensures minimal disruption to the local biodiversity, including the nearby Satkosia Tiger Reserve, while promoting sustainable resource use.





Technologically, the complex will feature state-of-the-art clean rooms for avionics integration and robotic assembly lines for high-precision components. Partnerships with DRDO and ISRO are anticipated, enabling co-development of next-generation aero-engines and hypersonic vehicle parts, thereby reducing India's import dependence on critical defence imports from Russia and the US.





Financially backed by a mix of internal accruals, bank loans, and potential government incentives under the Defence Production Policy, the project is slated for commissioning in phases, with the first unit operational by 2028. This timeline aligns with India's defence indigenisation lists, targeting self-reliance in 5,000+ import-substitute items by 2029.





Geopolitically, the initiative bolsters India's strategic autonomy amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific. By ramping up domestic production of aero-defence components, it mitigates supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ensuring uninterrupted spares for platforms like the TEJAS and Apache helicopters.





Local stakeholders, including farmers and tribal communities, have welcomed the project following extensive consultations. Resettlement packages include enhanced compensation and vocational training, addressing land acquisition concerns in line with the state's Right to Fair Compensation Act.





The Dhenkanal mega project cements Odisha's role in India's defence ecosystem, driving economic growth, technological advancement, and national security. It exemplifies how public-private synergy can propel Atmanirbhar Bharat from vision to reality.





