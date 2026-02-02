



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a pivotal step towards achieving self-reliance in aero-engine technology by issuing an expression of interest (EOI) for domestic partners.





This initiative targets the production of the next-generation 'Advanced High Thrust Class Engine' (AHTCE), marking a potential turning point in the nation's defence aerospace sector.





For decades, India has depended on imported engines for its fighter jets, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, which relies on the General Electric F404 engine. With projections for over 500 jets to be manufactured domestically over the next 15 to 17 years, the lack of a reliable indigenous powerplant has constrained growth and export potential.





The EOI invites bids from Indian defence and aerospace firms to serve as the 'Development-cum-Production Partner' (DcPP) for the AHTCE programme. This partner will collaborate closely with DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), the lead agency renowned for its work on military aero-engines.





Foreign engine manufacturers, such as France's Safran, the UK's Rolls-Royce, the US's General Electric, or Japan's IHI, may provide technical assistance. However, design authority and control will remain firmly with Indian entities, ensuring sovereignty over the technology.





The DcPP's responsibilities are extensive, encompassing design support, development, manufacturing, integration, testing, and certification of the engine. GTRE will supply core engineering data and materials, while the partner handles transformation into a flight-worthy product.





Key tasks include tooling development, manufacturing engineering, special processes, inspection systems, engine assembly, and subsystem testing. The scope covers critical components like the compressor, combustor, turbine, afterburner, gearbox, oil system, and fuel system.





The selected Indian firm will also manage detailed engineering, including 2D drawings, 3D models, design iterations, and configuration management. It will procure raw materials, fabricate components, sub-assemblies, and modules, bridging the gap between research and production.





The AHTCE aims for a thrust of nearly 120 kilonewtons (kN), a significant leap from the 84 kN provided by the F404 in the single-engine Tejas. This higher thrust class positions it for advanced platforms, potentially powering future manned fighters or heavy unmanned systems.





GTRE's past efforts provide crucial context. Three decades ago, it developed the Kaveri engine, targeting 81 kN but achieving only around 51 kN due to challenges in thrust-to-weight ratios and high-temperature materials. The Kaveri is now being repurposed for the Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), demonstrating adaptive progress.





This DcPP model builds on lessons from Kaveri, emphasising industry partnership to overcome historical hurdles like materials science and testing infrastructure. It aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, accelerating indigenous manufacturing amid global supply chain vulnerabilities.





Potential Indian contenders include established players like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, Godrej Aerospace, and private firms with precision manufacturing capabilities. Their involvement could infuse capital, expertise, and scale into the programme.





Successful execution could catalyse a vibrant aero-engine ecosystem in India, reducing import bills—currently over 70 per cent of defence procurement—and enabling exports. It would also support upcoming platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which requires engines in the 110-125 kN range.





Challenges persist, including mastering single-crystal turbine blades, advanced coatings, and digital twins for simulation. GTRE's ongoing work on full-authority digital engine controls (FADEC) and variable cycle technologies will be integral.





Geopolitically, this move reduces reliance on foreign suppliers amid tensions with neighbours and shifting alliances. It positions India to negotiate from strength in deals like the Rafale Marine or future co-developments.





The EOI deadline and selection process will determine the timeline, but momentum from recent successes—like Tejas Mk1A certification—suggests acceleration. Industry watchers anticipate bids within months, with prototypes possibly emerging by the early 2030s.





DRDO's DcPP call represents a strategic pivot from lab-centric development to industry-led production, potentially redefining India's aerospace prowess.





