



The Indian Air Force's (IAF) fleet, comprising ageing MiG-21s, Su-30MKIs, and the incoming TEJAS MK-1A, underscores the urgency. Over 70 per cent of these platforms rely on imported engines from Russia, France, and the United States.





Sanctions risks, supply chain disruptions—as witnessed during the Ukraine conflict—and escalating costs have compelled India to accelerate domestic engine development.





At the heart of this endeavour lies the Kaveri engine project, spearheaded by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Initiated in the 1980s to power the TEJAS, Kaveri faced setbacks due to technological hurdles in achieving the required thrust-to-weight ratio and high-altitude performance. After decades of iteration, a dry variant achieved 48.5 kN thrust in 2022 ground tests, marking incremental progress.

Yet, full certification remains elusive. The wet version, incorporating afterburners, demands 81-90 kN thrust for TEJAS integration. GTRE's collaboration with Safran of France under a government-to-government deal has infused expertise, but critics argue it dilutes true indigenisation.

Recent sea-level trials in Russia during 2025 have yielded promising data, with flight tests slated for 2026 on a modified TEJAS flying testbed.

Private sector involvement is injecting fresh momentum. Godrej Aerospace, a key player in precision components, has secured contracts for Kaveri turbine blades using advanced single-crystal technology. TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), with its history in Aerostructures, is scaling up for engine assembly lines. These partnerships align with the Defence Production Policy's emphasis on 70 per cent indigenous content by 2029.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently underscored this during a visit to the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bangalore on 16 February 2026. There, he reviewed progress on indigenous gas turbine engines and issued a stark warning: India has just five to seven years to develop a fully sovereign next-generation aero engine.





Singh's urgency stems from the realisation that decades have already slipped by in this pursuit. Speaking to scientists and industry leaders, he declared that the nation cannot afford further delays, effectively compressing what should be a 20-year timeline into half a decade.





This call to action came amid an exhibition where he witnessed a pivotal full afterburner engine test on the Kaveri aero engine, a program long plagued by shortfalls in thrust output.





The Kaveri engine represents India's most advanced indigenous effort for the Indian Air Force. Originally intended to power the TEJAS light combat aircraft, it fell short of the required thrust for full operational deployment. Nevertheless, the project has built invaluable expertise in design, materials, and manufacturing, which now feeds into derivative programmes with more achievable goals.





A key spin-off is the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE), a non-afterburning 'dry' variant delivering 48-52 kN of thrust. This engine has undergone extensive ground and altitude testing, positioning it ideally for platforms like the DRDO's Ghatak uncrewed combat air vehicle. Its success signals progress in lower-risk applications, laying groundwork for broader applications.





India now aims to transform this dry version into an afterburning 'Kaveri 2.0', targeting 80-85 kN to suit manned fighter jets. The recent afterburner test marks a crucial milestone, demonstrating enhanced thrust through fuel injection into the exhaust stream. Afterburners, a technology dating back to second-generation fighters like the F-104 Starfighter, provide short bursts of power for take-offs and combat manoeuvres.





Singh's ambitions extend beyond fifth-generation engines to sixth-generation ones. He urged the audience not to settle for catching up but to leap ahead, incorporating adaptive performance, advanced thermal management, and electrical integration. Achieving this demands breakthroughs in hot-section materials, turbine cooling, power density, and a robust testing infrastructure.





For context, the US F-22 Raptor, powered by two Pratt & Whitney F119 engines, generates a combined 70,000 lbs of thrust—far exceeding the KDE's dry output of about 10,500 lbs. Nations like the US, China, and Russia already field fifth-generation fighters with homegrown engines: the F-22/F-35, J-20/J-35A, and Su-57 respectively. Turkey and South Korea are advancing their own programmes but initially rely on US engines.





India's dependence on foreign propulsion hampers its self-reliance drive. The TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A use imported General Electric F404 engines, with supply chain issues causing severe delays. Even the Rafale fighters depend on French Safran M88 engines, for which a new maintenance facility opened in October 2025. These vulnerabilities underscore the strategic risks of outsourcing critical components.





The forthcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's sovereign fifth-generation fighter, highlights the issue further. While India cannot develop its required 120 kN engine independently, a partnership with Safran provides intellectual property based on M88 technology. GTRE will lead this effort, blending foreign know-how with indigenous innovation.





Advanced aero engines confer strategic autonomy, especially amid global competition for critical minerals like titanium. Titanium alloys comprise 20-30% of an engine's dry weight, prized for their strength-to-weight ratio, heat resistance, and corrosion properties in compressors and blades. India's reliance on imports exposes it to geopolitical pressures, as seen in the US-China trade war.





To counter this, the Ministry of Defence inaugurated a titanium and superalloy plant in Lucknow in October 2025—the first private-sector facility for aero engine components. Singh emphasised producing rare materials domestically to evolve from technology adopter to creator, safeguarding sovereignty.





Despite progress, challenges persist. Selective foreign collaborations aid India, but building materials, supply chains, and infrastructure at home remains the longest lead time. GTRE's afterburner success offers cautious optimism, yet scaling to sixth-generation standards requires sustained investment and private-sector involvement.





“Achieving true fifth/sixth-gen performance requires major advances in hot-section materials and coatings, turbine cooling, power density, durability, and a far deeper test and validation ecosystem,” said GlobalData defence analyst Harshavardhan Dabbiru.





India's Atmanirbharta trajectory shows promise, per GlobalData analytics, but propulsion lags behind airframes and avionics. Singh's five-to-seven-year deadline galvanises the ecosystem, from DRDO labs to firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players. Success here could propel India into the elite club of aero engine powers, securing its air defence for decades.





