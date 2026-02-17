



India and France are poised to strengthen their defence partnership through the co-production of HAMMER precision-guided munitions, known as AASM.





This development emerges as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosts French Minister Catherine Vautrin in Bangalore for the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue. The collaboration promises to enhance the Indian Air Force's strike capabilities, particularly for Rafale fighter jets.





Following the clearance of the substantial ₹3.2 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale jets equipped with SCALP missiles, India now advances towards the HAMMER programme.





These munitions will significantly boost the Rafale's stand-off engagement potential. Manufacturing will occur via a 50-50 joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited and Safran Electronics & Defence, fostering indigenous production and bilateral ties. An MoU is anticipated during the meeting.





Discussions will also cover the acquisition of 114 Dassault Rafale jets, with 96 to be produced in India and the rest delivered fly-away. Deliveries fall under Dassault Aviation's oversight. This aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The HAMMER bomb system, officially Armement Air-Sol Modulaire (AASM), serves as a precision-guided air-to-ground stand-off weapon. It bridges the divide between unguided bombs and cruise missiles. Developed by Safran Electronics & Defence, it transforms standard bombs into smart munitions using modular kits.





Unlike a true missile, HAMMER is a guided bomb that equips conventional ordnance with advanced navigation and propulsion. It boasts a range exceeding 70 km and operates in all weather conditions. The system remains autonomous and resistant to jamming, launchable from low altitudes over challenging terrain.





HAMMER consists of two key elements. The nose-mounted guidance kit handles navigation and targeting. Three configurations exist: INS/GPS for basic precision; INS/GPS/IR for all-weather infrared imaging of fixed targets; and INS/GPS/laser for engaging moving targets.





The tail-mounted range extension kit features a solid-fuel rocket booster and manoeuvrable winglets. Upon release, the booster extends stand-off distance, while winglets enable sharp turns and off-axis attacks. This keeps aircraft beyond enemy air defences during strikes.





Its modular design accommodates bomb bodies of 125 kg, 250 kg, 500 kg, and 1,000 kg, including Mark 80 series equivalents. This versatility suits missions from soft targets to hardened bunkers.





In combat, HAMMER's modularity, agility, range, and jamming resistance excel in flexible operations. It supports controlled escalation, adapting to diverse tactical needs in modern warfare.





The Indian Air Force deployed HAMMER during Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, a precise cross-border strike. Selected for its accuracy and adaptability, it allowed safe-distance engagements without penetrating defended airspace.





Multiple guidance modes and off-axis launches enabled mission planners to tailor strikes to targets and conditions. Precision minimised collateral damage, reinforcing strategic intent.





Rafale integration proved pivotal, highlighting HAMMER's synergy with advanced platforms. Plans for 114 more Rafales—96 made in India—will amplify this edge.





HAMMER and Rafale embody India's focus on precision strikes, stand-off reach, and Franco-Indian defence synergy.





ET News







