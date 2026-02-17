



French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai late on Monday for his fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017, kicking off a three-day itinerary packed with high-stakes diplomacy.





Accompanied by his wife Brigitte, Macron landed in India's bustling financial capital around midnight, setting the stage for pivotal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, with artificial intelligence cooperation and a landmark Rafale fighter jet deal topping the agenda.





Prime Minister Modi made the journey from Delhi to Mumbai specifically for the rendezvous, highlighting the priority New Delhi attaches to this engagement. The two leaders convened amid heightened expectations, following New Delhi's confirmation just last week of plans to place a massive order for additional Rafale jets.





This comes on the heels of a landmark free trade agreement signed between India and the European Union in January, signalling a broader pivot towards diversified economic and defence partnerships.





According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the discussions will encompass a thorough review of progress under the India-France Strategic Partnership. Expectations centre on bolstering ties in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, while exchanging perspectives on pressing regional and global challenges.





Macron's office echoed this sentiment, emphasising France's intent to "further strengthen cooperation" and diversify its economic engagements with India, the world's most populous nation and a rising economic powerhouse.





A highlight of the day unfolded at 5:15 pm, when Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. Addressing an audience of business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries, the leaders underscored the potential for collaborative breakthroughs. This initiative aims to harness synergies in cutting-edge fields, positioning India and France as frontrunners in innovation-driven growth.





The duo also inaugurated, via videoconference from Mumbai, India's first helicopter final assembly line—a joint venture between the Tata Group and Airbus. Located in Vemagal, Karnataka, near the tech hub of Bangalore, the facility will produce the Airbus H125, the company's best-selling single-engine helicopter. This milestone exemplifies India's push towards indigenous manufacturing and 'Make in India', while cementing France's role as a key aerospace partner.





Defence remains the cornerstone of bilateral relations, with talks likely to advance a multibillion-dollar deal for 114 additional Dassault Rafale fighter jets. Last week, India's defence ministry cleared the proposal, valued at an eye-watering ₹3.25 lakh crore, marking the largest military acquisition in the country's history. Sources indicate the "majority" of these jets will be manufactured domestically, building on the 36 Rafales acquired for the Indian Air Force in 2016 and 26 ordered for the Navy.





Negotiations with Dassault Aviation are ongoing, but French optimism runs high for what the presidency terms a "historic" agreement. This prospective deal aligns with India's decade-long strategy to diversify away from its traditional reliance on Russian military hardware, fostering greater self-reliance through local production. The Rafales, equipped with advanced weaponry like the Hammer missiles, would significantly bolster the Indian Air Force's multirole capabilities amid evolving regional threats.





Beyond jets, Macron's visit ties into broader aerospace collaborations, including Airbus's expanding footprint in India's commercial aviation sector. Bilateral trade, propelled largely by defence and aerospace deals, hovers around $18 billion annually, with French foreign direct investment in India nearing $15 billion. Paris has solidified its position as one of New Delhi's most vital defence and economic allies over the past decade.





The French President is slated to participate in the AI Impact Summit in Mumbai on 18 and 19 February, hosted by India. This platform will spotlight collaborative opportunities in artificial intelligence, a domain both nations view as critical for future competitiveness.





Discussions may also touch on global economic turbulence, including tariff policies under US President Donald Trump, and countering China's growing regional influence.





Modi's office highlighted the focus on "cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas."





These exchanges reflect shared concerns over Indo-Pacific stability, supply chain resilience, and technological sovereignty. For India, now on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy, such partnerships are vital for sustaining its military modernisation and economic ascent.





Macron's trip thus encapsulates a multifaceted relationship: from immediate defence procurements to long-term innovation pacts. As the leaders navigate these agendas, the outcomes could reshape South Asian geopolitics and elevate India-France ties to new heights.





