



President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for regime change in Iran, describing it as potentially the "best thing" that could happen. Speaking after a military event at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, he suggested that such a shift would end decades of fruitless negotiations.





Trump noted that for 47 years, talks have dragged on without resolution, costing American lives through lost limbs and severe injuries.





This hawkish rhetoric comes amid heightened US military deployments in the Middle East. The Pentagon has dispatched a second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the region. It will join the USS Abraham Lincoln, along with guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets, and surveillance aircraft already positioned there. The move signals readiness for escalation if diplomatic efforts falter.





Trump justified the carrier's redeployment by stating it was precautionary: "In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it ... if we need it, we'll have it ready." The Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy's newest and largest carrier, had been operating in the Caribbean after involvement in Venezuelan operations earlier this year. It carries over 75 aircraft, including F-18 Super Hornets and E-2 Hawkeyes for early warning, plus advanced radar systems.





Accompanying the Ford are escort ships like the Ticonderoga-class cruiser Normandy and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers such as Thomas Hudner, Ramage, Carney, and Roosevelt. These provide surface-to-air, surface-to-surface, and anti-submarine capabilities. US officials noted the carrier group would take at least a week to arrive, highlighting the logistical complexity of such movements.





This is not the first dual-carrier presence in the area; last year, a similar setup supported US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. Trump referred to those sites now as reduced to "dust," implying little remains worth targeting. He added that any future action would prioritise broader objectives, potentially seizing remaining assets.





Despite the sabre-rattling, diplomacy persists. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to negotiate with Iranian representatives in Geneva on Tuesday. Oman will mediate these talks on reviving the nuclear deal, amid Tehran's nuclear dispute with the West. The agenda includes Iran's ballistic missiles, regional proxy support, and human rights issues—topics Tehran has resisted linking to nuclear curbs.





Iran insists on discussing nuclear limits only in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump has threatened further strikes absent an agreement, while Tehran vows retaliation, raising fears of wider conflict. The US seeks a comprehensive deal covering more than just enrichment.





The deployments strain US naval resources, with only 11 carriers in total and schedules planned far ahead. The Ford has been at sea since June 2025, far exceeding the typical nine-month rotation, which Navy officials warn erodes crew morale. Alternatives like the USS Bush were considered but dismissed due to certification delays.





US Southern Command affirmed its focus remains on Latin America, countering illicit activities there. Yet the Ford's pivot from Europe to the Caribbean and now the Middle East underscores shifting priorities under Trump's administration.





Trump hinted at internal Iranian opposition, saying "there are people" who could take over, without naming them. His comments blend optimism for regime change with preparedness for force, as talks loom.





Reuters







