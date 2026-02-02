



Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have finalised a mutual defence pact that explicitly excludes Turkey, according to sources close to the Saudi military. This clarification comes amid speculation of a trilateral alliance involving the three nations, fuelled by escalating regional tensions.





A Turkish official had indicated earlier this month that Ankara was in talks to join the agreement. However, a source speaking to AFP on Saturday dismissed these reports outright, stating that Turkey would not participate.





The pact remains strictly bilateral between Riyadh and Islamabad. "It's a bilateral pact with Pakistan and will remain a bilateral pact," the Saudi military source emphasised.





A Gulf official echoed this position, noting existing common agreements with Turkey but affirming that the arrangement with Pakistan stays limited to two parties. This development quells fears of a broader military bloc in the volatile Middle East.





Speculation about a three-way alliance intensified following Israeli air strikes in Doha over the summer. Those attacks targeted Hamas officials and preceded Iran's bombing of a US air base in Qatar, heightening regional instability.





The Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement was formally announced last year. It has sparked concerns, particularly over potential nuclear dimensions, given Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons.





This pact emerged just months after a fierce four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May. That clash, involving missiles, drones, and artillery, resulted in over 70 deaths on both sides—the most intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.





Pakistan and India have long accused each other of supporting militant groups to undermine stability. Saudi Arabia is credited with playing a pivotal role in de-escalating the crisis.





Riyadh maintains cordial relations with New Delhi as well. India, with its booming economy, depends heavily on petroleum imports, ranking Saudi Arabia as its third-largest supplier per Indian foreign ministry data.





The exclusion of Turkey underscores the pact's focused nature amid broader geopolitical shifts. Turkey's ambitions for deeper involvement appear curtailed, preserving the agreement's bilateral framework.





This arrangement bolsters Saudi-Pakistan strategic ties without expanding into a wider coalition. It reflects Riyadh's cautious approach to alliances in a region fraught with proxy conflicts and superpower rivalries.





Pakistan gains a key Gulf partner for defence cooperation, potentially enhancing its regional posture. Saudi Arabia, in turn, secures a reliable ally with nuclear capabilities.





India watches these developments closely, given its adversarial history with Pakistan and economic links with Saudi Arabia. The pact's nuclear undertones add layers of complexity to South Asian security dynamics.





As tensions simmer—from Gaza to the Gulf—this bilateral pact signals continuity rather than expansion. It prioritises immediate mutual defence over ambitious multilateral ventures.





AFP Report







