



The Union Budget for 2026-27 has marked a significant escalation in India's campaign against Naxalism, with funding for anti-Left Wing Extremism (LWE) efforts surging by over 20 per cent. This boost underscores the government's determination to meet its ambitious deadline of eradicating LWE by 31 March 2026.





A substantial ₹3,610.80 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure (SRE) and special infrastructure schemes in LWE-affected areas. This represents a notable increase from the revised estimate of ₹3,006.56 crore in the previous fiscal year.





The allocation covers a multifaceted approach, including assistance to 35 of the worst-affected districts. It also extends support to central agencies managing LWE, alongside civic action programmes and media plan activities across various states.





These funds fall under the broader head of "Transfers to States/UTs" within the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the Modernisation of Police Forces. In a parallel development, the overall budget for police modernisation has risen by nearly 24 per cent to ₹4,061.34 crore, up from ₹3,279.53 crore last year.





Additionally, ₹20 crore has been set aside specifically for the Civic Action Programme and Media Plan under disaster management provisions. This initiative encompasses outreach activities by Central Armed Police Forces in Naxal hotspots, Jammu and Kashmir, and the north-eastern region, coupled with media publicity efforts.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly emphasised the gravity of the Naxal threat, labelling it a direct challenge to democracy. He noted that Naxal violence has claimed approximately 17,000 lives over the years.





Progress has been evident, with Shah highlighting a 53 per cent decline in Naxal violence incidents between 2014 and 2024 compared to the preceding decade from 2004 to 2014. This improvement reflects sustained security operations.





The strategy integrates robust security measures with development initiatives to address underlying vulnerabilities in LWE-affected regions. Efforts focus on plugging security gaps while fostering infrastructure and civic engagement for enduring peace.





Recent operations, such as those in Jharkhand where security personnel recovered arms and ammunition, exemplify the on-ground intensity of these campaigns. Such actions signal the final push ahead of the March deadline.





This budgetary reinforcement arrives at a critical juncture, as the Home Ministry intensifies its resolve to declare India free from LWE by the end of the month. The enhanced resources are poised to accelerate both kinetic and non-kinetic interventions.





Based On PTI Report







