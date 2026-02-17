



Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, marking a pivotal shift in the nation's political landscape.





This ceremony follows the BNP's resounding victory in the recent general elections, held on 12 February 2026. Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned from 17 years of exile to lead his party to triumph after Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024.





The oath-taking event unfolds in two phases at the Parliament Bhawan in Dhaka. Elected Members of Parliament (MPs), including Rahman, will take their oaths at 9:30 am. A subsequent session at 4:00 pm will see the new ministers, with Rahman formally assuming the premiership, affirm their roles. This structured timeline reflects the BNP's organised approach to transitioning power.





India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will represent New Delhi at the swearing-in, as announced by the External Affairs Ministry. His presence highlights the strong bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, rooted in shared democratic principles. The Ministry emphasised India's unwavering support for democratic processes that strengthen these enduring friendships.





Notably, neither Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Pakistan's Prime Minister will attend. BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed this to ANI, underscoring a selective international presence focused on regional priorities. Birla's participation signals India's intent to engage constructively with the new BNP-led government.





The BNP's electoral success stemmed from a commanding majority in the 300-seat parliament. Official results from the Bangladesh Election Commission show the BNP-led alliance clinching 212 seats. This landslide positioned Tarique Rahman as the prime minister-designate, fulfilling long-held party aspirations amid public discontent with the previous regime.





Jamaat-e-Islami, once a BNP ally, ran as a rival and secured 77 seats, emerging as the second-largest force. The party now forms the principal opposition, potentially reshaping Bangladesh's political dynamics. Hasina's Awami League, meanwhile, faced a ban from contesting, sidelining it entirely from the polls.





Uncertainty lingers over a potential second oath for MPs as members of a proposed constitutional reform council. Prothom Alo reports questions about its immediate formation to enact proposals from the July National Charter. BNP sources argue that the existing constitution makes no provision for such a body, advocating strict adherence to current legal frameworks.





Party insiders told Prothom Alo that any additional oath lacks constitutional backing unless formally amended. They have challenged the legality of the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order from its inception. This stance suggests the BNP prioritises stability over hasty reforms in its early days.





Tarique Rahman's journey to power is remarkable. Exiled for 17 years, he navigated legal battles and international scrutiny to spearhead the BNP's campaign. His mother, Khaleda Zia, a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, lends dynastic weight to his leadership. The victory avenges years of perceived marginalisation under Hasina's rule.





Sheikh Hasina's 2024 ouster, triggered by mass protests and economic woes, paved the way for this BNP resurgence. Her Awami League government had dominated since 2009, often amid allegations of authoritarianism. The election ban on the party reflects deep public and judicial rejection of its legacy.





India's involvement carries strategic undertones. Dhaka's proximity and shared borders make Bangladesh a key neighbour in South Asia's geopolitical chessboard. Birla's attendance reassures continuity in ties strained under Hasina, particularly over issues like border security and trade.





Regionally, Jamaat-e-Islami's strong showing raises eyebrows. Its Islamist roots and past alliances with radicals could influence opposition tactics. Yet, its rivalry with the BNP may foster a balanced parliament, curbing any single-party dominance.





Constitutional debates could define Rahman's tenure. Resolving the reform council impasse will test the BNP's legal acumen and coalition-building skills. Adhering to the status quo might delay changes but ensure a smooth start.





Economically, Bangladesh faces challenges like inflation and garment sector slowdowns. Rahman's government inherits a nation yearning for revival, with promises of transparency and growth. International observers watch closely for signs of inclusive governance.





As the sun rises over Dhaka on this historic day, Tarique Rahman's oath signals hope for many but caution for others. The new era beckons with opportunities for reconciliation, yet shadows of past divisions persist.





ANI







